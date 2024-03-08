Federica Brignone wins Are's giant slalom, comeback and triumph. Lara Gut beaten

Federica Brignone wins the women's giant slalom in Are, Sweden. It is his twenty-sixth career success in the Ski World Cup and second in a row after Kvitfjell's super-G last week. Michela Figini and Tina Maze joined in 15th place among the multiple World Cup winners.

The Italian, third at the end of the first heat, recovered in the second half, set the best time and finished with an overall time of 2'11''02. The Swede Sarah Hector, leader after the first heat, is second at 0''33. Third was the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami at 0''40, Marta Bassino at the foot of the podium with a gap of 1'47″ from Brignone.

With the 100 points of the victory against the 60 of Lara Gut, the Giant's World Cup arithmetically still remains openeven if there is only one race left to go and the Swiss has 95 points on Federica Brignone. In the general classification Lara Gut is in the lead with 286 points ahead of the Italian ski championwhich will also start in the slalom on Sunday (where Mikaela Shiffrin will return to the track). Then the calendar will bring the last two World Cup weekends of the season with the finals scheduled in Saalbach (dress rehearsals for the 2025 World Championships): Giant, Special, Super-G and Downhill.