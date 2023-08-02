Genoa – «Mateo Retegui reminds me of both Diego Milito and Hernan Crespo. His way of playing is similar to the first, while his physical strength is very similar to the second. I’m sure this combination will make the rossoblù fans dream». To say it is a Genoan from overseas like Sergio Brignardello, president of the Genoese Argentine Association Carboneros unidos and secretary of the Genoa Club Argentina. Brignardello is part of the opposition members of Boca Juniors: he did not take part in the negotiation that brought the San Fernando striker to Genoa, but as a fan he rejoiced at the coup scored by the rossoblù club.

«Retegui was trained in football in Boca Juniors. He did several years in the youth team, while in the first team he only played 8′ in the match against Patronato when he replaced Carlos Tevez – Brignardello continues – Boca then sent him on loan to Estudiantes de La Plata, at the Talleres de Cordoba and Tigre where the first year he won the title of top scorer with 19 goals despite not playing in the strongest team in the league. This year, always with the Tigre shirt, he scored 11 goals, two fewer than the league’s top scorers, Pablo Vegetti and Michael Santos ».

Seeing the door is the dowry principal of the new rossoblù striker and Brignardello is convinced that it will be the same in Genoa: «Mateo is a player who scores many goals. He is not one who waits for the ball to arrive, he goes to get it. He always plays to get to the goal ». And again: «When Mancini called him up for the blue shirt here, there was a lot of talk about it – explains the secretary of the Genoa Club Argentina – I don’t know him personally, we in Argentina know more of his father than him». Carlos, former field hockey player and currently coach. Now, however, things have changed: the first goals in the blue shirt and the recent purchase by Genoa have served to turn the spotlight on the Argentine naturalized Italian striker.

“It’s been a long time since Genoa didn’t have such a beautiful moment. The feeling I have from Argentina is that we are returning to high levels. Genoa is a serious club, Gilardino is a serious person. It seems to me that a process of great growth has begun and for next year I expect a championship that is not one of suffering », the hope expressed by Brignardello. That he is always very active in maintaining the link between Genoa and Argentina. «On 8 July we held a conference on the Genoese origins of Boca Juniors at the headquarters of the Genoa Club Argentina, while at the end of August or the beginning of September we will hold another on the centenary of Genoa’s tour in South America».

Three old Genoese acquaintances also play in Boca: the former Sampdoria player Sergio Romero and former rossoblù Esteban Rolon and Facundo Roncaglia. «In the last game Romero saved a penalty, the third out of six this season. The two former Genoans, on the other hand, are not doing well and have been criticized by the fans,” says the secretary of the Genoa Club Argentina. Brignardello’s dream is that sooner or later a friendly match between Genoa and Boca Juniors will be organised: «We were already talking about it in 2005, I’ve always fought to do it. Now I believe that with Genoa back in Serie A and with the arrival of Retegui, there may also be an economic interest for the Boca managers to have this match played».