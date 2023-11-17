“A love that is sometimes clandestine, hidden, incomprehensible to many before it prevails.” With these lines Emmanuel Macron defined his love story in his memoirs, titled Revolution (The Lynx Books, 2017). A love story to whom the President of France granted the power to have defined his life and his political career or, in other words, the power to have turned him into the man he is today. The Macrons already decided to tell their story, before others told it, in a documentary broadcast by France 3 and titled Brigitte Macron, a French novel (Brigitte Macron, a French romance), where you could even see images of their wedding. Because the story has a wrinkle: Macron was 15 years old when he fell in love with his theater teacher, Brigitte Auzière, a married woman, 40 years old, and with three children. His middle daughter, Laurence, was the classmate of the current president of France at the Providence Jesuit school in Amiens, northern France, which at that time had just over 130,000 inhabitants. Now Brigitte, now surnamed Macron, is 70 years old – he is 45 – and has just given an interview in Paris Match in which he gives details about their relationship.

“I was in a mess,” confesses the former teacher and now French first lady, “my father had just died, and there was a hurricane inside me.” Hurricane was 15, the age of consent in France, and when their relationship blossomed, while they work together on the play The art of comedy, by Eduardo De Filippo, a scandal broke out. Towards the end of that 1993-1994 school year, Emmanuel Macron, then 16 years old, had already declared his love for her. His parents, two respectable doctors who opposed the relationship, decided to send him to study in Paris. “For me, such a young boy was something terrifying. Emmanuel had to leave for Paris. I told myself he would fall in love with someone his age. It didn’t happen,” his wife now confesses.

Brigitte stopped teaching theater classes. She also separated in 1994 from her then husband, André-Louis Auzière. André-Louis and Brigitte had married on June 22, 1974 in Le Touquet, an exclusive coastal town in the north of France where the Amiens bourgeoisie have their second homes. She belonged to an illustrious and well-positioned family, the Trogneux, owners of Maison Jean Trogneux, the most famous chocolate shop in the region. André-Louis, for his part, was the son of a civil servant, and was dedicated to banking. Three children would be born from that marriage: Sébastien in 1975, Laurence in 1977 and Tiphaine in 1984. “The only obstacle was my children,” she now confesses to ParisMatch. “I took the time necessary not to ruin their lives. That lasted 10 years. You can imagine what they were hearing. But on the other hand, I didn’t want to miss out on my life.” She confessed something similar years ago to the magazine Elle: “Separations always cause damage. Children usually suffer,” but he added; “If I hadn’t made this decision, I would have passed by my life.” In the documentary broadcast on French television, they say that Brigitte and Emmanuel maintained contact, and that they could talk on the phone for hours, while he was in the French capital. In that forced exile, Macron makes a promise to his beloved who is now part of the modern history of France: “I will return and marry you.”

“I don’t know how my parents, who were a model of fidelity and good education, would have reacted to our marriage,” now confesses Brigitte Macron, whose mother, Simone Trogneux, died in 1996, on the verge of the scandal. Perhaps they would not have reacted as strongly to the tragedy as Emmanuel Macron’s parents. In the interview, she confesses that her older brothers used to joke about the scandal shamelessly, saying: “Dad, up there [en el cielo]. Take a look at the Paris Match”. Brigitte officially divorced her husband André-Louis Auzière in 2006 and, a year later, she married Emmanuel Macron. André-Louis Auzière died in 2020 and never gave an interview.

The Macrons at an official reception at the French presidential palace, on October 12. Christian Liewig – Corbis (Getty Images)

“There is not a single day that does not surprise me,” explains Brigitte about her husband. “I have never seen such intellectual capacity. I had many brilliant students and none had his abilities. I have always admired him.” The couple, according to the first lady, tries to lead a home life as calm as possible. She says that she always prepares breakfast for Macron, sometimes dinner too.

Brigitte Macron rarely talks about her private life and gives very few interviews. “I have learned not to talk openly about anything, anywhere and at any time, which for me constitutes a colossal effort, because I talk a lot. Everything I say, or what I don’t say, can be picked up and interpreted,” she said in an interview with Madame Figaro. It is also true that his discreet presence next to Macron is already a declaration of intentions. His relationship with the president, however, has been used in the campaign and at key moments in his political career. The construction of the narrative, especially in politics, is always important and, in this case, a relationship 25 years apart always appears as a metaphor for Macron’s ability to break conventions.