Brigitte García, mayor of the coastal city of San Vicente, in Ecuador, was murdered by gunshots: this was announced today by the local police, who found the body.

The crime occurred at the height of the state of emergency in force in the country since January, following the chaos unleashed by drug trafficking gangs, which caused around twenty deaths, explosions in the streets, temporary kidnappings of prison officials and the armed assault on a television channel that broadcast live.

García was found inside a vehicle together with another body, the authorities said on social media. The other victim would be Jairo Loor, municipal communications director. The 27-year-old politician was considered the youngest mayor in the nation and was a member of the Citizens' Revolution movement of former president Rafael Correa, who was in government from 2007 to 2017.