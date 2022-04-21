The renowned biologist Brigitte Baptiste sparked a great debate on social networks by proposing that a woman lead the Colombian National Team, after the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the tricolor team.

“The time has come to think of a woman to lead the men’s soccer team in Colombia”was what the former director of the Humboldt Institute and current rector of the EAN University pointed out this Tuesday on her Twitter account.

(You can read: Freddy Rincón: paramedic breaks his silence and says who would be the driver).

This Thursday, in a brief dialogue with ‘Blu radio’, Baptiste was asked about her proposal. “What worries me is exclusion”answered.

Baptiste’s proposal

Brigitte Bapstiste, rector of the EAN University. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / TIME

“My football knowledge is embarrassing”was the first thing Baptiste said in the radio interview this Thursday morning.

As he said, more than putting a name, what he wanted was to convey a different message. “What worries me is exclusion”he explained.

In the conversation, Baptiste said that she had heard about the success story of the US Women’s National Team coach. However, that team is led by a man, North Macedonia-born Vlatko Andonovski.

Even so, he remembered again the meaning of his proposal: “Why not a woman?”.

(We recommend: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).

Women DT in the world

For the 2022 Women’s League, there are only two women as coaches: Yinaris García, DT of Junior, and Diana Silva, coach of Cortuluá. The case of Angie Vega stands out, who worked as a technical assistant for Deportivo Cali last year and is the current coach of Antofagasta, a Chilean club.

In the world, there are great soccer coaches. Martina Voss Tecklenburg, of the German women’s team, Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian women’s team, Corinne Diacre, coach of the French women’s team, are three of the most prominent names. However, there is still no successful model experience of any woman managing in elite men’s football.

(Don’t stop reading: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks after tribute from Liverpool for the death of his son).

SPORTS