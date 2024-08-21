On August 24 at 1:30 p.m., the Falmer Stadium will be the scene of the clash between Brighton and Manchester United in what will be the second match of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
The Premier League has already started, and for the second round, we have a high-flying match, with two teams that will surely fight to get into Europe. Last season was disappointing for Brighton, as was that of the Red Devils, due to injuries, but if they respect things a little more this year, we can see great games from both.
Therefore, let’s see the match information and all the data regarding this Manchester United vs Brighton:
City: Brighton, England
Date: Saturday, August 24
Schedule: 13:30 (Spain), 08:30 (Argentina), 05:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Falmer Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
0-3 V
|
Premier League
|
Villarreal
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Tokyo Verdy
|
2-4 V
|
Friendly
|
Kashima Antlers
|
1-5 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
1-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1(7-6)1 D
|
Community Shield
|
Liverpool
|
0-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Betis
|
3-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
Brighton are likely to employ their trademark possession-based style, focusing on controlling the midfield and using their tactical flexibility to create goalscoring opportunities. Brighton’s ability to fluidly switch formations during the match could pose a major challenge for Manchester United, testing their defensive adaptability.
Brighton’s pre-season preparations had already shown that this year they would once again be the team that scared the entire Premier League two years ago by winning on the best fields and against the best rivals. In addition, the winning start to the first matchday gives them wings to believe in their chances of going far another year.
Manchester United will likely approach the match with an aggressive mindset, looking to exploit Brighton’s open play with quick counter-attacks. United’s strategy could be to press high to win back possession quickly and use the speed of their wingers to stretch the Brighton defence. Key to United’s success will be the performance of their midfield, orchestrating play and providing service to their forwards.
The good start to the season with the first victory has certainly helped the club and especially the coach to trust in the squad and that the plan is going according to plan. Once the injuries disappear, they can be a very serious team to be taken into account both in Europe and in the Premier League.
Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Milner, Joao Pedro, Mats Wieffer, Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.
Manchester United: Onana, Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez, De Ligt, Dalot, Mainoo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Rashford and Mount.
Brighton 2-2 Manchester United. Both teams arrive after winning the first round, and with Brighton playing at home, the most likely outcome is a draw where United’s superiority is undermined by the fact that they are playing away from home.
More news about the Premier League
#Brighton #Manchester #United #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply