Manchester United will face Brighton in the FA CUP semi-finals next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The southern team wants to reach the final against, surely, Guardiola’s Manchester City, while the Mancunians will fight to reach their second final of the season.
City: London
Stadium: The match is played in Wembley Stadium (London).
Date: sunday april 23
Match time: 17:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN Website
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE, Radius Brand and Youtube of Jugones beach bar. They will not broadcast it live but there you will find a follow-up of the crash.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
3-0 (loss)
|
UEL
|
Nott Forest
|
0-2 (win)
|
premier league
|
Seville
|
2-2
|
UEL
|
Everton
|
2-0 (win)
|
premier league
|
brentford
|
1-0 (win)
|
premier league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
1-2 (win)
|
premier league
|
Tottenham
|
2-1 (loss)
|
premier league
|
bournemouth
|
0-2 (win)
|
premier league
|
brentford
|
3-3
|
premier league
|
Grimsby Town
|
5-0 (win)
|
FA CUP
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton (7/8/22) – Premier League
Brighton 4-0 Manchester United (7/5/22) – Premier League
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton (15/2/22) – Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton (4/4/21) – Premier League
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United (9/30/20) – EFL CUP
Brighton: 5 wins
Ties: 4
Manchester United: 17 wins
Tom Heaton (ankle injury), Raphael Varane (muscle injury), Luke Shaw (muscle injury), Donny Van de Beek (knee problem), Lisandro Martínez (possible foot fracture) and Alejandro Garnacho (knee injury). ankle).
Ethan Ferguson (ankle injury), Veltman (muscle injury), Sarmiento (foot injury), Adam Lallana (muscle injury), Jacob Moder (knee issue).
DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford.
Sánchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñán, Van Hecke, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma and Welbeck
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton
