Brighton and Manchester United will face each other in the recovery match on matchday 28. The Mancunians want to consolidate their qualification for the next Champions League, although they are already more than on track, while the Seagulls continue to fight to reach fifth place, objective more than plausible.
In which stadium is Brighton vs Manchester United played?
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: sunday april 30
Match time: 21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 14:00
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN Website
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
wolves
|
6-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
nott’forest
|
3-1 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
0(6-7)0 (loss)
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea
|
1-2 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
2-1 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
astonville
|
1-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
0(6-7)0 (win)
|
FA Cup
|
Seville
|
3-0 (loss)
|
UEL
|
nott’forest
|
0-2 (win)
|
Premier League
Manchester United 0-0 Brighton (23/4/23)
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton (7/8/22) – Premier League
Brighton 4-0 Manchester United (7/5/22) – Premier League
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton (15/2/22) – Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton (4/4/21) – Premier League
Tom Heaton (ankle injury), Raphael Varane (muscle injury), Donny Van de Beek (knee problem), Lisandro Martínez (possible broken foot) and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle injury).
Sarmiento (foot injury), Adam Lallana (muscle injury), Jacob Moder (knee problem).
DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Dalot; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford.
Sánchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñán, Veltman, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma and Welbeck
Brighton 2-2 Manchester United
