We already have the champion of this edition of the Premier League, finally Manchester City once again consolidates as champion of this tournament. Although the Premier League has not yet finished and it will be his turn to visit Brighton for the last day of the championship
Here we leave all the necessary information prior to the meeting
In which stadium is Brighton vs Manchester City played?
City: Brighton
Stadium: The American Express Community Stadium
Date: Wednesday May 24
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Brighton vs Manchester City on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
southampton
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-5 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
4-0V
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
leeds united
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
In principle, the only Manchester City player who will miss this game due to injury is Nathan Aké, who suffers from a calf injury that will keep him off the pitch for a few more days. The rest of the footballers will be available to Pep Guardiola.
Brighton: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Levi Colwill, Estupiñan; Julio Enciso, Gross, Moises Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Evan Ferguson
Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Lewis; Rodri, Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Foden
Brighton 1-2 Manchester City
