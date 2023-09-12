As reported by England, Brighton has reached an agreement with the English car manufacturer to reward the blue and white footballer of the month

Curious initiative for the Brighton Of Roberto De Zerbi a team that continues to amaze in Premier League . In fact, as announced by the club through its official channels, the player Kaoru Mitoma he was awarded “player of the month”. One as a gift for him Porsche worth over 100 thousand euros which, inevitably, created great amazement among the fans.

The trick, however, was immediately revealed. As told by England in fact, the Brighton has reached an agreement with the English car manufacturer to reward the blue and white footballer of the month, but the award is valid for only one month. Mitome therefore, he will be able to drive his own PorscheTaycan for 30 days. After these weeks, the car will be available to the next home footballer of the month Brighton.