Manchester United has said goodbye to virtually every chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. The red devils have failed in a season in which they had a squad for much more, but in which they have crashed. The arrival of Ten Haag next summer must be accompanied by good sports planning to revive a team that wants to compete for the Premier League again. This weekend they will face Brighton, a team that has already achieved its objective and that a priori will not pose many problems.
Where is Brighton vs. Man Utd? The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium, with capacity for 31,800 spectators.
When and what time is Brighton – Manchester United? On Saturday, May 7, it will be played at 6:30 p.m. in Spain, 11:30 a.m. in Mexico and 1:30 p.m. in Argentina.
On which TV channel can I watch Brighton – Manchester United? In Spain it can be seen through DAZN. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru it can be followed by DIRECTV. In Mexico via TNT Sports. In the United States, it will air on ESPN+.
Where can I stream Brighton – Manchester United? In Spain it will be broadcast online through the DAZN platform. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. In Mexico via Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States it will be available through the ESPN App.
In the previous game, coinciding with the last game at Old Trafford, the match felt like a farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo, who would not be willing to play for a team that does not participate in the Champions League next season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils would not want to keep such an expensive player in the squad, taking into account the drop in income due to not being in the top continental competition. Even so, as long as he remains at Manchester United he will be a fixture in the eleven, while Maguire, Fred, Pogba, Cavani, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw will not be available.
The seagulls team arrive with their homework done for another season, although when playing in their field they will want to give a good image. Even so, Brighton will be without several players due to injury, such as Moder, Sarmiento and Lamptey.
Brighton: Ruben Sanchez; Mwepu, Veltman, Cucurella, Dent, Allister; Bissouma, Gross, Caicedo; Welbeck, Trossard.
Manchester United: De Gea; Bailley, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Brighton 1-1 Manchester United
