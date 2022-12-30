The English football club Brighton & Hove Albion has given Enock Mwepu, who recently had to end his career at the age of 24 due to a heart condition, a new job. The Zambian midfielder will remain associated with the Premier League club as a youth coach. Mwepu will coach Brighton’s under-9 squad.

At the beginning of October, the Zambian decided to stop playing football on doctor’s advice. Medical examination revealed a hereditary heart condition. Mwepu would be at great risk if he continued as a professional footballer.

Brighton then gave the Zambian international time to think about a new interpretation of his career. Mwepu, who previously played football in Austria at Red Bull Salzburg, among others, now wants to develop as a trainer at the English club. “We are delighted that Enock has decided to stay at Brighton and use his experience to develop our young players,” said head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton, the club of Orange international Joël Veltman, is seventh in the Premier League. Mwepu played six games this season until his heart condition was diagnosed.