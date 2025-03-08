

















































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Brighton & Hove Albion – Fulham of the Premier League, which is disputed in The American Express Community Stadium to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 2, Dazn 2 Bar, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Fulham

Classification and statistics between Brighton & Hove Albion – Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



AFC Bournemouth



while Fulham played his last Premier League match against



Wolves



. He Brighton & Hove Albion Currently occupies the position number 7 of the Premier League with 44 points, while its rival, the

Fulhamoccupies the Post 9 With 43 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Brighton & Hove Albion calendar, the Fulham calendar and the statistics of the Premier League. You can also consult the Premier League classification.