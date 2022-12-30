A heart condition forced him to retire from football aged just 24 last Octoberbut Brighton have not abandoned Enock Mwepu: the English club have in fact welcomed the former player back by offering him a place in the coaching staff, starting in January will be coach of the Under 9 team.

Roberto DeZerbi, coach of Seagullscommented satisfied: “We are really happy that Enock has decided to stay here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players. Considering his age, Enock has a lot of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League, as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his football career.”