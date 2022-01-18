Brighton & Hove Albion

The ‘seagulls’, commanded by Graham Potter, have not lost a game for more than a month. It was on December 15 against the Wolves (0-1), but after that they have added two draws and two wins in the league. Right now they are in ninth position and with a day pending to play due to covid. The European zone is seven points away and relegation falls quite far (15 over Norwirch, which is 18th), which relieves them of some pressure. Steele, Duffy, Dunk, Lallana and Mwepu make up the casualties.

Ace to follow: Neal Maupay. Seven goals accumulates the French striker, who has raised his level again last month after a period of drought. The VAR snatched a goal from him in the last duel. Today he will look for it again.