Barbecue grills in the gardens of Abu Dhabi, in this bright winter season, with its warmth, look like incense stacks in days of collective joy, gathering young and old, men and women at a green grassy table.

Life these days, in the heart of the capital, Al-Zahra, seems to be enjoying the joy of smiling faces and the joy of birds flying like flags on their birthday.

When you visit these places, you feel that you are stepping into the gate of heaven, where the stars greet you, and the dewy cloud wets your lips with the water of the Euphrates.

You feel that you are being reborn, and your days begin from this moment when you enter the ocean of joy, and the doves of righteousness sing for you, and the birds build a nest of tranquility for you, and the trees give you tall branches, lush shade, and sumptuous fruits.

God.. This is life today in a town that dries the sweat of our days with a handkerchief of tenderness emanating from the nature of its belief that purity comes first, and cleanliness comes first, and there is no way to change the complexion of a fresh face.

In our winter, the streets seem to be courtyards of morning songs, and the lush gardens seem like vast eyes that spread the world with kohl, sparkle, and fragrance wafting from the edges of the cloaks that encircled, hugged, and raised the figures, so the world revived her, enclosing peace with kisses of love for a life whose taste is ginger, whose perfume is jasmine, and whose soul is breezes of dates. On the mind, like summer fans, showering feelings with the bliss of happiness, and giving hearts the joy of stability in a country that reigns in the world, in dream-making, and formulating aspirations as if they were icons in the time of the virtue of the nobles, and the nobility of the pious.

In our winter, the sky looks like a giant hat, and the sun is its head illuminated by the awareness of the faithful, and the earth looks like a gentle cradle with the power of those who loved life, so they surrounded it with necklaces of lilacs and aquamarines, and made of its terrain a desert that shines with bright red, colored by its green that goes to the skin with the will of persistence, and determination for a history that writes its words With the ink of determination, and the passion to survive.

Today, in Abu Dhabi, barbecue gardens are flourishing, and the cries of children are rising as they stretch out their little paws, for a hot slice that warms their tender throats. Today, adults are watching the childhood game that brings back to them the eagerness of yesterday, and develops a sense of humor, which is the transparent spirit of adults who were young yesterday.

