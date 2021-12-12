During the Christmas and New Year period, most accidents with Christmas lights occur due to incorrect use, damaged material or unsafe products. “Short circuit or overheated Christmas lights can set your house on fire in a short time,” says fire prevention advisor Frank Samson of the Flemish Fire Service Zone Center. “Today even much faster than before. Many modern materials in the house, such as plastic and furniture made of MDF or fiberboard, burn particularly well. Unfortunately, one spark from a broken cord can be enough to start a fire.”