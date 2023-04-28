On paper the ideal car for King’s Day, but Toyota presents their special orange edition for the GR Supra a day after King’s Day.

Yesterday was that one day of the year that we make a big party of our king’s birthday. Many people then visit a festival, have a fun party or get a car from Germany (and then get into the hustle and bustle of those aforementioned festival goers). In all these cases, the national color of our country prevails, which is unsurprisingly orange. Orange cars can always be made into something, but we often have to dig into the archives.

Orange Toyota Supra

The timing would be very perfect if there was just hard orange car news. Toyota almost succeeded. Almost. One day after King’s Day, Toyota presents the Toyota GR Supra “Plasma Orange Edition”. It is very orange, so it would have been very suitable. Better next year.

Plasma Orange 100 Edition

Well, to expect Japan to precisely coordinate their disclosures with our national holidays is a bit mean. So let’s talk about this special Supra apart from our orange fever. The full name is Toyota GR Supra RZ Plasma Orange 100 Edition. That of course refers to the color, which is not entirely coincidentally called Plasma Orange.

That color is a hat-tick to the Toyota GR Supra GT4 Edition 50. That special edition of the GR Supra intended for racing would be built in an edition of 100 units and they have now all been sold. That should be celebrated.

The GT4 Edition 50 was presented in a special orange color and you can now also get that for the Toyota GR Supra Plasma Orange 100 Edition. So that color is called, er, Plasma Orange. And that is actually exactly what you can expect from the special edition. The orange paint and the pre-assembled black wheels, black mirrors and a black Alcantara interior.

100 pieces

Few to choose from and a nice bright color: this makes it easy to buy a Supra. The Toyota GR Supra Plasma Orange 100 Edition will also be built in an edition of only 100 units, just like the racer. These are sold by lottery at the GR dealers in Japan, with which Toyota also means that the Plasma Orange 100 Edition will remain there for the time being. It is not known whether the edition will be expanded to more copies for the European and American markets.

Those who are lucky in the draws can therefore buy a Toyota GR Supra Plasma Orange 100 Edition in Japan for 7,600,000 yen (50,632 euros). If you want to have the set complete, you must already have the orange GT4 version, because it is no longer sold. If you just want a nice non-standard orange color, the PO100 Edition is also perfect.

This article Bright Orange Supra is just too late for King’s Day appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Bright #orange #Supra #late #Kings #Day