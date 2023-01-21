Bright Memory: Infinite has been updated yet again, with the addition of the ability to look at the model’s Sheila from all sides, turning them around when in Perspective.assist Modei.e. when third person mode is selected.

What is the use, you ask, given that it is an FPS, even a very short one? The name of the mode should already give you a clue: Perspective-assist. Removing “ist” we get a more explicit perspective ass, i.e. perspective from the buttocks (so as not to fall into vulgarity). If this little play on words ei sexy costumes to dress the protagonist launched in bursts as DLC over the months were not enough to make you understand the rationale of the new feature, now this update has arrived which actually allows you to look at the girl in its entirety.

Naturally, these are only our hypotheses, please. But so much attention to show Sheila’s features in a game that she would need many other additions (she ends up in a breath), some suspicions certainly make him come.

Be that as it may, the update was also an opportunity to fix some of the bugs introduced with the Perspective-assist Mode, some of which were decidedly annoying.