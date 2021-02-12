Among the games that stood out in their presentation for the new generation of consoles, we have the independent action game Bright Memory: Infinite. FYQD-Studio has unveiled a new trailer for the Chinese New Year featuring this spectacular, fast-action shooter. And it is that with this trailer Bright Memory: Infinite shows new gameplay and introduces its villain.

With an eye toward 2021, because it is the date that the study maintains as the release for Bright Memory: Infinite, both on Xbox Series X, as in Playstation 5 and PC. The trailer, which follows, has two well-defined parts. On the one hand Bright Memory: Infinite shows new gameplay and, on the other hand, it presents the villain of the game.

▼ Today is Chinese New Year, I wish all players a happy new year, this trailer shows my latest villain design, there is also a little bit of GAMEPLAY at the end of the video, hope you like it.

The FYQD-Studio Youtube channel It has been the place where this trailer has been presented that offers us some more information about this peculiar shooter. A game that takes place in a dystopian future, more specifically in the year 2036, where a strange phenomenon has occurred that seems to have no explanation. The Supernatural Science Research Organization has dispatched a group of agents to various locations around the planet for their research.

And in the midst of all this, the Frenetic and spectacular action from Bright Memory: Infinite, where the player can combine weapons and skills in equal parts. Uncovering the mystery that plagues the land and doing it with this dose of action seems engaging enough to cater for this game. If to that we add its spectacular staging, even more.

If you are curious you can always try that version prologue available on the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One.