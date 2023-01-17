After the announcement of the addition of the mode Perspective-assist Mode, neither.

Of course, the video is also a way to show some of the costumes that Sheila, the protagonist of the game, can wear during the action and can be purchased as DLC. Among the selected costumes also the two latest additions: The Cyber ​​Rabbit and the Rabbit School Uniform.

As already explained, “by selecting the Perspective-assist mode we will be able to see Sheila while moving and while shooting without aiming, but not when she aims, uses skills, uses the Light Blade, defends herself and uses the grappling hook (in case the camera will return to first person).”

As mentioned, currently on Steam all the DLC with the costumes are on offer at 30% off. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Bright Memory: Infinite.