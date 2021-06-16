Publisher Playism and developer FYQD-Studio have released a new trailer of gameplay action in first person Bright Memory: Infinite, licensed exclusively to Gamespot. You can find it at the head of the news.

This is a great way to see Bright Memory: Infinite back in action and sample the progress development, as well as to enjoy some new scenes of the game. In short, if you are waiting for it, press the play button full of confidence.

For the rest we remind you that Bright Memory: Infinite is scheduled for 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X and S. Later it should also come out on PS5. Neither version has an official release date yet.

If you want to get an idea of ​​what awaits you, in the meantime you can play Bright Memory, basically the first chapter of the game.