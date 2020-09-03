The day before Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan with an annual message, in which he proposed a new model of public administration. According to experts, an ambitious presidential message can radically change the development of the Central Asian republic. Kazakhstan may repeat the “Miracle of the Four Asian Tigers” – this is the unofficial name for the economies of South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which demonstrated high rates of economic development in the 1960s-1990s. “Arguments and Facts” with details.

Political reforms

First of all, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a decision to change approaches to public administration, personnel policy, decision-making system and responsibility for their implementation. In the near future, the country will create an Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms with direct subordination to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Supreme Presidential Council for Reforms, whose decisions will be final.

“The reforms developed by the agency must be specific, realistic and, most importantly, mandatory for all government agencies,” the president stressed. – It is necessary to stop preparing state programs with a large number of indicators and indicators. It’s time to move to the format of laconic national projects, understandable to all citizens. As goal-setting, the priority of the result over the process should be determined “

…

The second step of the reform, according to Tokayev, is “the reduction of the state apparatus and workers of the quasi-public sector.” “The pandemic and the transfer of the majority of government officials to the remote work mode showed that the state apparatus can and should be reduced. This year they should be reduced by 10%, and next year – by another 15%. Thus, we will solve the problem of reducing officials by 25% in 2021. At the expense of the saved funds, the salaries of the remaining workers will be increased, ”the head of the republic continued, adding that the country is in dire need of new personnel – professional, with fresh views and initiatives.

In his message, Tokayev once again returned to the topic of coronavirus when it came to revising rule-making issues. According to him, during the quarantine, the sluggishness of the legal system gave rise to a “bottleneck” effect, since the coronavirus stress test showed that the activities of the executive branch were excessively legislatively regulated. “We demand from ministers and akims, but their powers are limited by detailed norms of laws and regulations. This slows down the work of not only the state apparatus, but also loads the parliament. In a rapidly changing world, the low speed of decision-making becomes a threat to national security, ”the president said.

According to Lecturer at the Department of Political Science and Mass Communications of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Leonid Krutakov, in the message of the President of Kazakhstan there is a clear goal-setting that the customer of public services is the population. “People are the final consumer of state services, not the apparatus and not the state officials themselves,” said Krutakov at a round table in the editorial office of “Arguments and Facts,” dedicated to the discussion of the message of the President of Kazakhstan. – The second important aspect in the message: the president demanded to abandon the multi-vector assessment of the activities of officials. In fact, this turns into the impossibility of unambiguously assessing the result. Officials say – well, yes, we failed here, but on the other hand, according to other parameters, we did this and that. And when there is no way to evaluate the result and there is no responsibility, then impunity sets in. “

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Ermek Kosherbayev, who moderated the round, organized by the Embassy and the AMF press center, supported Leonid Krutakov’s opinion, noting that the President of Kazakhstan knows how not to dramatize problems, but to look for alternative methods of solution.

New economic course

The next chapter of the message is economic development in the new realities. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev stated that “the long oil supercycle seems to have ended,” so Kazakhstanis should be ready for a completely new conjuncture of the world market. The President outlined seven basic principles on which the new economic course should be based. Among them are the fair distribution of benefits and responsibilities, the leading role of private entrepreneurship in fair competition, investment in the education of a new type of person, responsibility to society for decisions made by the state.

The President demanded a systematic solution to the issue of full access of processing enterprises to domestic raw materials at affordable prices. According to him, purchases by national companies still remain non-transparent and inaccessible for ordinary entrepreneurs. “Cases are not uncommon when cheap and low-quality imported goods are passed off as domestic and win in procurement tenders,” Tokayev criticized the public procurement process. “Our common task in the industry is to increase production in the manufacturing industry by at least 1.5 times in five years.”

Serious attention is paid to small and medium-sized businesses. The head of state stressed that any illegal interference of state structures in business activities, obstruction of the work of businessmen should be perceived as a grave crime against the state. Tokayev called on medium-sized businesses to strengthen the export component, instructing the government to launch an export acceleration program aimed at medium-sized non-resource enterprises to provide targeted support from idea to result. “The main result of work on the development of small and medium-sized businesses should be an increase by 2025 of its share in GDP to 35%, and the number of employees – up to 4 million people,” the president said.

In this regard, Tokayev called for a significant restructuring of approaches to the spatial development of Kazakhstan so that territorial development is built taking into account the competitive advantages of different regions. “A new vision of the development of regions where large metallurgical enterprises operate is required. These are, first of all, the East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions. These regions can become centers of high-tech, science-intensive industries and technical services. The western regions of Kazakhstan should become the center of attraction for investments in the construction of petrochemical complexes, the creation of new production cycles of high value added. The fact that we still do not have petrochemistry and high-value gas processing is, as the saying goes, “does not fit into any gate,” the head of state said.

In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on cooperation with Russia. “Almost 30 million people live in the border regions of Kazakhstan and Russia, there are several million-plus cities. Close interaction with the Russian authorities and organizations to promote Kazakhstani goods, attract investment is a very important factor in the development of Kazakhstani borderlands, ”the President noted.

According to Alexey Pankin, editor-in-chief of the English-language newspaper Astana TimesIt is quite obvious that the President of Kazakhstan has chosen the path of the “South Asian tigers” – this is the unofficial name for the economies of four countries: South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which demonstrated high rates of economic development in the 1960-1990s. “This is a very large role of the state in the development of the economy, subordination of business to the interests of the state and tough protection of the internal market. And the continuity with the first message is obvious. The first message of Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev a year ago answered the question of what to do, and the second – how to do it, ”Pankin said at a round table.

New paradigm of social policy

Political and economic reforms should ultimately lead to the social well-being of citizens. In general, we need a new paradigm of social policy, the president said. According to him, today in the country there is a vague responsibility of the state and a lack of understanding by citizens of their own rights, since the sphere of social security is regulated by as many as 17 laws and dozens of bylaws. Tokayev instructed the government to start developing the country’s Social Code. In particular, in the near future, measures will be taken to digitize social payments. “We see what problems people face when assigning pensions and benefits. A heap of papers, walking in agony. It is necessary to fully digitize these processes. It is data, not people, who should run, ”Tokayev emphasized, adding that high-quality Internet access for all citizens today is as basic a need as roads and electricity.

In his message, the President also instructed to develop a new Concept for the development of local self-government, delegating more authority and responsibility to local leaders. According to him, due to the formalism and lack of efficiency, problems that cannot be solved locally, thanks to social networks, become known throughout the country, and citizens sometimes turn directly to the head of state for solving local problems.

“We need to create a single legitimate institution of online petitions for citizens to initiate reforms and proposals. Such a mechanism must be completely protected from any manipulation. The government, in cooperation with civil society, will have to develop a regulatory framework and resolve all technical issues related to this important project, “Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev instructed.

According to political scientist, director of the NPR Group consulting agency Dmitry Fetisov, the message of the President of Kazakhstan was bright, unusual and very bold. “Mr. Tokayev was not afraid to talk about many things that could be perceived as negative in terms of shaping the image of Kazakhstan. I like this approach very much, because if there is no fear of talking about corruption, if solutions are proposed to eradicate such processes, then there is a firm belief that these problems will be solved, “Fetisov summed up at the round table” Arguments and Facts “.