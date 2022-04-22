There is no peace for Will Smith, after the slap trimmed a Chris Rock during Academy Awardsalso Bright 2 he paid the consequences. According to what was reported by Bloombergthe consequences after the accident are involving almost all the jobs in which the American actor was involvedso much so that even the naturalistic series of the National Geographicconducted by Will Smith it was postponed to the end of the year. Always the same author, Lucas Shawhe then posted a post on Twitter, to add that as well Netflix would have abandoned plans for the realization of Bright 2. Also in the tweet, Shaw also specified that the cancellation of this sequel is unrelated to the Smith incident, which also happened for the rest of the projects.

We find it hard to believe that the accident that took place during the Academy did not influence some choices of the productions, for example we had no more news about the sequel to Brightthe latest news dated back to last summer, when we talked about a script now completed with Netflix ready to engage Will Smith And Joel Edgerton. From this summer to today there have been many delays, so much so that even the director, David Ayer, dropped the idea of ​​making the sequel precisely because the project kept crashing. Fast and Loose has also been canceled, although the production wanted to clarify that the Oscar slap is not the cause of the cancellation, but the cause would come from director David Leitch, who is busy developing another project.

That damn slap is certainly hurting Will Smith more than Chris Rock, so much so that the actor with a long post after the accident tried to apologize, trying to take a step back and admitting the enormous discomfort created in the course of the evening to all people in the halls and not. Despite this, the physical assault will cost the American actor a lot 10 years of Oscar banin addition to the fact that it is losing rich and full-bodied productions. Netflix however, he does not want to completely abandon ownership of Bright, since he still produced Bright last year Samurai Soul directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, and therefore could continue to exploit them in this direction.