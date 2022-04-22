The consequences of the slap Will Smith to Chris Rock continue to rise. The Oscar-winning artist in the Best Actor category has not only been banned from the Academy for 10 years, but several of the projects he had in the works have been affected.

According to a Bloomberg report written by Lucas Shaw, “Netflix dropped plans to make sequel to Bright ”. However, Shaw clarified via Twitter that the cancellation of said film was “unrelated to the incident”.

Before this news, it was known that the sequel to “Bright” was waiting for Will Smith and Joel Edgerton to confirm his return. Even director David Ayer promised to return for a while, but he left because the project continued to stall.

“Bright 2” is not the only Will Smith project canceled by Netflix

As previously known, the streaming platform has also canceled the production of the movie “Fast and loose”. However, those in charge of the production also indicated that the decision had nothing to do with the slap starring Will Smithbut it was because director David Leitch was developing another project.

“Bright” was not completely canceled

Netflix has not completely relinquished ownership of “Bright”, as it has a spin-off animated film that was released last year, “Bright: Samurai Soul”, which was directed by Kyohei Ishiguro.