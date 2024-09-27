Last Wednesday night, the Venezuelan actress and model Briggitte Bozzo23 years old, became the fifth finalist of “The House of the Famous Mexico 2”produced by TelevisaUnivisión and EndemolShine Boomdog. After leaving the program, he had a meeting with several entertainment reporters and during the talk, He attacked the youtuber Adrián Marcelo and the television host Mariana Echeverríahis former colleagues from the reality show and who were part of the repudiated “fourth earth.”

Briggitte Bozzofifth finalist of “The House of the Famous Mexico 2″, recalled the strong confrontation she had Adrian Marcelo with actress Gala Montes, a few hours before leaving the competition. The actress He described the YouTuber as a “Machiavellian” person and blames him for the anxiety problems he had on the reality show.. “Adrián Marcelo was a very Machiavellian person and that day I was a little in shock, the emotions hit you very hard and I didn’t know how to react, I started to get anxious, I couldn’t breathe, I started to get tachycardia, I didn’t know. What to do, everything she did was ugly and at some point she attacked me, for some reason she came out to defend me.”

Briggitte Bozzo He mentioned not having resentment or hatred in his life, however, He made it very clear that Adrián Marcelo and Mariana Echeverría are people he would not like to meet again in his life.. “I don’t have any resentment, I forgive, (Mariana) is an incredible mother and has a very beautiful family, so God will know what to do with her.”

In addition, Briggitte Bozzo He stated that he had not had a good time in the first days of “The House of the Famous Mexico” due to the attacks of Mariana Echeverría and Adrián Marcelo“it was not something mentally healthy, it was something very strong because I knew that they were throwing hints and things at me, we are in a reality show where you can’t keep a mask for life, you always end up coming out and you can’t listen to something you did , I was guided by the good, I went with the ‘team mar'”.

Next Sunday, September 29, the grand finale of “The House of the Famous Mexico 2” will take place.. The inhabitants who are competing for the prize of 4 million pesos are Mario Bezares, Gala Montes, Karime Pindter and Arath de la Torre.

