The actress and influencer Briggitte Bozzo became ‘a sea of tears’ when leaving the most famous house in Mexico, She was the fifth finalist and after that she had to leave ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’. Galilea Montijo welcomed her with hugs, as did her family.
“I’m leaving happy, I’m glad to have arrived and formed a great team, a great family, I’ll take Mar tattooed on me forever…”, Briggitte Bozzo told Galilea Montijo regarding her feelings about no longer being part of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, a professional experience that has left a mark on her.
Galilea Montijo, driver of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, He tells Briggitte Bozzo that she did a good job on the reality show and congratulates her for that: “Feel proud and happy for all the crazy things you gave us, you were like the light of the house, we will talk about many things later.”
Finally, Briggitte Bozzo tells her former colleagues from ‘LCDLFM’: “I love you forever, thank you for being my family since I arrived, you made my stay beautiful and taught me many things, I am leaving as a great woman, I love you very much and you are my family forever.”
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
See more
Leave a Reply