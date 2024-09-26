The actress and influencer Briggitte Bozzo became ‘a sea of ​​tears’ when leaving the most famous house in Mexico, She was the fifth finalist and after that she had to leave ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’. Galilea Montijo welcomed her with hugs, as did her family.

“I’m leaving happy, I’m glad to have arrived and formed a great team, a great family, I’ll take Mar tattooed on me forever…”, Briggitte Bozzo told Galilea Montijo regarding her feelings about no longer being part of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, a professional experience that has left a mark on her.

Galilea Montijo, driver of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, He tells Briggitte Bozzo that she did a good job on the reality show and congratulates her for that: “Feel proud and happy for all the crazy things you gave us, you were like the light of the house, we will talk about many things later.”

Finally, Briggitte Bozzo tells her former colleagues from ‘LCDLFM’: “I love you forever, thank you for being my family since I arrived, you made my stay beautiful and taught me many things, I am leaving as a great woman, I love you very much and you are my family forever.”