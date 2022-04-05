Following its debut on Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4which took place in 2020, the title BRIGANDINE: The Legend of Runersia will also come up PC Street Steam the next May 11th. The game will be priced at € 33.99but for the first week after its debut it will be possible to buy it at a discount of 15%.

Below you can see the announcement trailer. If you are interested in learning more about the game in its versions already available, we refer you to the reviews for Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4.

Source: Happinet Street Gematsu