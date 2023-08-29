Next September 16 will be the 50th anniversary of the murder, with blows and bullets, of the Chilean singer-songwriter Víctor Jara, and the director of Prisons Littré Quiroga, at the Chile Stadium, in Santiago. Both were taken there as political prisoners after the coup d’état of September 11, 1973 led by General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and in which the socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973) was overthrown.

Although the complaints for both crimes were presented in 1978, in the case of Víctor Jara, and in 1987 for Littré Quiroga, the cases were dismissed for years. They were only reactivated in 1998 after Pinochet’s arrest in London for crimes against humanity, when the families of the singer-songwriter and the lawyer filed new legal actions against the dictator.

Half a century after the events, the Chilean Supreme Court has handed down a final judgment against seven ex-military officers, whom it placed in the Chile Stadium after the coup d’état, where more than 5,000 Allende supporters were deprived of their liberty. The Criminal Chamber has unanimously sentenced Raúl Jofré González, Edwin Dimter Bianchi, Nelson Haase Mazzei, Ernesto Bethke Wulf, Juan Jara Quintana and Hernán to 15 years in prison for qualified homicide and 10 years for qualified kidnapping. Chacon Soto. In addition, the former officer and lawyer, who was a military prosecutor, Rolando Melo Silva, was sentenced to five years and one day, and another three years and one day in jail, as an accessory after the murders and kidnappings, respectively. Everyone must serve effective prison.

During the long processing of the process, which was first investigated by Judge Juan Carlos Urrutia and then by Appeals Court Minister Miguel Vásquez, ex-military officer Pedro Barrientos was prosecuted, who is in the United States and could be extradited to Chile to stand trial. In July, a magistrate, Roy Dalton, of the Central District of Florida, stripped him of his citizenship for the crime of Víctor Jara. In addition, three defendants died, including Colonel Mario Manríquez, accused of being the boss at the Chile Stadium, and another was dismissed for mental health reasons.

After the ruling, the Minister of Justice of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Luis Cordero, has said that the Jara and Quiroga “are processes that have lasted a long time. But, in some sense, judicial sentences also have a remedial role”, not only by sentencing the culprits, but also “when the history of the victims is found”.

Most of those convicted made a career within the Army, reaching high positions within the military ranks over the years. All are in retirement and went through the trial in freedom. This is a profile of the condemned.

Raúl Aníbal Jofré González

He is 75 years old and was born in Valparaíso. He became a brigadier in the Army and is currently in retirement.

Regarding Jofré, who denied his participation like all the defendants, the ruling of the Court of Appeals, confirmed by the Supreme Court, says that “it is possible to acquire conviction of his authorship.” This, because “due to his position of command inside the Chile Stadium, he necessarily participated in the confinement of the victims and was responsible for the death of both, it being proven that he arrived at the site of the event with an express destination, from the Ministry of Defense , so that, together with other officers of the 2nd Armored Regiment, they collaborated with the head of that compound, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Manríquez, who included them in his staff”.

The document adds that he participated “in all the decisions related to the prisoners until they were evacuated to the National Stadium, but acting with freedom of action inside, as evidenced by the testimonies of the detainees, as well as the defendants themselves, making it evident the cruel treatment he had towards the prisoners, actively participating in torture and interrogation, exercising command over the troops, classes and less senior officers, giving orders to his subordinates, concerted in the organization, selection of detainees and subsequent transfer of the same to the Stadium Nacional, a venue in which, due to his outstanding participation, he was appointed as assistant to the person in charge of it.

Edwin Armando Roger Dimter Bianchi

He is 73 years old and was born in Valdivia. He reached the rank of lieutenant in the Chilean Army, a rank he already held in September 1973. The courts concluded that he carried out “a direct deployment in the maintenance of the kidnapping” of the two victims in the Chile Stadium and later in “the agreement to give them deaths”, forming part of the staff of Commander Mario Manríquez, official manager of the Chile Stadium (died in 2009). As established by the Chilean justice, Dimter was “at the site of the event between September 12 and 15, 1973” and that, according to the testimonies of the process, “he was identified as a violent subject who permanently assaulted the prisoners both physically and mentally.”

Members of the Funa Commission hold photos of Edwin Dimter Bianchi and Víctor Jara during a protest in 2017. Stephen Felix (AP)

He was also described as someone who had “free access to all the premises” and that he was at that time a “young officer who wore a beret, who took part in the events of June of that same year, 1973, known as tank shotwho carried a lynchcot and shouted and insulted, enjoying decision-making power over those who were separated from the rest and taken to the dressing rooms, having also organized the process of selection and registration of the prisoners that occurred in the first days”.

Nelson Edgardo Haase Mazzei

He is 77 years old and was born in Concepción. He is a retired Army colonel and was a lieutenant at the time of the murders. He has always denied “any intervention in the facts of this investigation,” according to the 2021 Court of Appeals ruling, which has been ratified by the Supreme Court.

But in the same sentence it is affirmed that “it was proven that he participated as the perpetrator of the crimes” and it was noted “a direct deployment of the defendant both in the confinement of the victims and in their subsequent death and, this activity corresponds precisely to the From author”. There are witnesses, such as Army officers, who place him inside the Chile Stadium and, his hierarchical superior, who states that she is unaware of the activities carried out by Haase as of September 11, 1973.

The convicts Dimter and Jofré place him in the Chile Stadium on the days of the events, just like conscripts. In his capacity as lieutenant, says the ruling confirmed by the Supreme Court, he was part of the internal command structure, carrying weapons capable of inferring the traumas and wounds of the type of projectile that caused the death of Víctor Jara Martínez and Littré Quiroga Carvajal. . In addition, there are testimonies from former colleagues of his within the DINA, which indicate that Haase would have boasted of having participated in the execution of Víctor Jara, all of which allows assigning him the quality of author of the crimes of qualified homicide, against the singer-songwriter and Quiroga.

He was a confidant of Colonel Manuel Contreras, head of DINA, Pinochet’s secret police.

Ernesto Luis Bethke Wulf

77 years old and born in Valparaíso, Bethke is a retired lieutenant colonel from the Chilean Army. At the time of the murders, he held the rank of lieutenant in the Buin No. 1 Motorized Regiment. His participation is established by justice, says the Court of Appeals in 2021 confirmed by the Supreme Court, because he was present at the scene providing “coverage” in the crime.

Bethke established himself in the Chile Stadium, by superior order, staying until the venue was closed and, according to various witnesses, he was performing duties in charge of the detainees. Political prisoners at the Chile Stadium describe him as a tall military man, around 35 years of age, with light hair, provided with a great voice that he boasted of, and who gave speeches of a political nature. He once seized a rifle from a conscript, pointing out “this is how you do this” and hitting a detainee who was screaming hard on the head, who was taken from the place. He was part of the group of soldiers who commanded troops and conscripted soldiers at the Chile Stadium.

On November 21, 1973, he was awarded a second class Distinguished Service Decoration September 11, 1973 for the “need to recognize the Units and Departments and their personnel, the patriotic participation in the overthrow of the Marxist regime to bring back the country to its course of peace, tranquility, legality and democracy”.

Juan Renan Jara Quintana

A 75-year-old Chilean born in the city of Los Angeles, Jara is a retired lieutenant colonel from the Chilean Army. In September 1973 he was a lieutenant in the Esmeralda regiment and was assigned to Santiago in a contingent, arriving at the Chile Stadium after the coup. they called him indian boy.

He was recognized by the defendants and witnesses, who place him in the Chile Stadium the days after the military coup, when the victims Jara and Quiroga were deprived of their liberty in the same place. He was in charge of a section of men from the Esmeralda Regiment with whom he exercised command. In the stadium, in his capacity as an Army lieutenant, he was assigned an office within the enclosure —in the underground sector, where interrogations and beatings were practiced—, with an assistant who assisted him in all his functions. Throughout the trial he was described as a person of strong character. So much so that he was denied access to the stadium due to his violent treatment with the detainees, which did not materialize solely because of his seniority. He was then able to cooperate with the activities of other soldiers —such as Dimter and Jofré—— “which consisted of taking different prisoners for interrogation, exercising control and having direct contact with what was happening with the detainees and their final destination.”

Hernan Carlos Chacon Soto

86 years old, Chilean, born in Santiago, is a retired Army Brigadier. According to the account of his defense, in his rank as a major in the Army he only fulfilled the function of guarding the external perimeter of the Chile Stadium.

According to the ruling, he had tactical and intelligence knowledge, “conditions that allowed him to intervene directly in the development of the interrogations” that were carried out in the dressing rooms of the stadium, “as well as in the prior process of classifying the detainees”, deciding who they were. separated to be taken for interrogation and, finally, “their final destination, being of all evidence that inside the Chile Stadium there was an order imposed by the rigid structure of the existing command.”

The investigation adds that “several testimonies corroborated that he participated in the selection tasks, reporting them to his superiors, for which reason his statements were not credible or credible as he only maintained that he had guarded the external perimeter of the enclosure, functions that were not do not agree with his high degree, nor with the various elements of conviction gathered”. And, it is also noted, “at the time he was carrying a 9-millimeter STYER pistol, a weapon fully consistent with the technical description of the injuries that, according to the forensic records, caused the death of Jara Martínez and Littré Quiroga.”

Rolando Humberto Camilo Melo Silva

Born in Valparaíso, 83 years old, Melo Silva is a lawyer and retired Colonel of Military Justice of the Chilean Army. The magistrates condemned him for negligent conduct, since he did not file a complaint or initiate legal proceedings for the illegal arrests and illegitimate pressures that he should have perceived.

In the plea before the Supreme Court, the lawyer Nelson Caucoto, who represents the families of Jara and Quiroga, last July, said, citing the judicial investigation that Melo arrived on September 13, 1973 at the Chile Stadium. and that “the first thing he says is that ‘I saw several detainees on the ground.’

According to the lawyer, Melo has indicated that he does not remember who he questioned, but that an actuary said that he had questioned several former prisoners at the Chile Stadium, including Littré Quiroga.