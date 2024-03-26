On Tuesday, March 26, foreman Pavel Liksunkin told Izvestia how the work to clean up the Crocus City Hall near Moscow was going on after the fire.

“There are a lot of rescuers working there now, cleaning the surfaces between the seats, under the seats, on the paths, steps,” he shared.

The foreman noted that rescuers are finding remains, body fragments, and weapons. One of them discovered a machine gun magazine. Liksunkin noticed that during the work every detail was studied. In his opinion, there is still a lot of work to be done at the scene.

Earlier, on March 25, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, announced the continuation of search work at the site of the terrorist attack. He noted that completion is planned on Tuesday, March 26, before 17:00 Moscow time.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Unidentified men in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. The terrorists also set fire to the concert hall. As a result, a fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m, the next day the open burning was eliminated, then the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported that the consequences of the fire had been eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data, the number of victims has increased to 139 people, the number of victims has reached 182. The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four terrorists directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. On March 25, they were remanded in custody until May 22. Later that same day, the investigation requested the arrest of three more defendants in the case; they were also placed under arrest until May 22.