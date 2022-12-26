Brigadier becomes lover of the commander’s wife: transferred

An Italian comedy story. We are in 2008 in the Verona area. A sergeant falls in love with the commander’s wife of his station and begins a relationship with her. However, the two are discovered and the officer, in concert with another, decides to transfer the carabiniere to “environmental incompatibility” due to conduct deemed “unseemly and inopportune”. But it doesn’t end there. To make his theory even more truthful, the commander makes use of the testimony of another officer who claims to have seen the two lovers in an ice cream parlor in the center of the town, intent on flirting despite the presence of the woman’s younger daughters. Yup will find out that it was all a fabrication and the two officers end up on trial. In the first and second instances they were sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment for “ideological falsehood in a public document”. Except that while the betrayed husband renounces the last degree of judgement, the other officer does not and sees the conviction annulled due to the statute of limitations of the crime.

