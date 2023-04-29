Jalisco.- A brigade member of only 22 years old died when fighting the forest fire in the place the reedbedin it Municipality of Tapalpa.

He governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfarogave the unfortunate news through their social networks.

In total, 45 officers They are working to put out the flames. who have already activated a atmospheric alert in several municipalities of this region of Jalisco.

Messages from Enrique Alfaron on social networks.

Tlajomulco

In the municipality of Tlajomulco, forest firefighters continue working on put out a fire in it Las Latillas hill; Although it was reported as controlled, the fire does not subside and the work to put it out completely continues.

He helicopter “El Palomo” has made 60 discharges of water from the air.

zapopan

Zapopan Fire Department they have been working on two fires different in the area: one in happy ranch and another one on Avenida del Carril.

Because the fire threatened a nearby subdivision, the municipality used two aircraft, the falcon and the witarifor fight the flames and prevent them from spreading to homes.

Guadalajara

In Guadalajaraa brigade is working in the area Huentitan Canyonwhere a fire that affects a Protected Natural Area.

The authorities have asked the population to remain alert and follow the recommendations of the authorities, as there is a danger that the fire will spread to other areas.