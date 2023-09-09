Briella Cyril She is a young 26-year-old Peruvian singer who began her artistic career at a very young age. Although at the beginning she wanted to be a dancer, her life made her fall in love with singing and today she is one of the new voices of the famous group serrano heart. The new figure of the Guerrero Neira brothers’ orchestra spoke with La República to tell us details of his new professional adventure, how was his path to get to where he is and how he sees himself in the future within the music industry.

―How did they contact you to be part of Corazón Serrano?

―The truth is, I was in another group, in a salsa orchestra, also recognized nationally. (They are Temptation), with whom I worked for three and a half years, but I already planned to focus on my studies, to resume them. I am a Music student, I have a professional career at a university and I stayed halfway through, when the pandemic began and I could no longer resume them due to economic issues (…) So I felt that there was a way to finish a stage, right? ? You feel when you should already do it.

I had also talked with my previous boss (Paula Arias) to be able to retire correctly, through the front door. I told him about it in July (…) But I had that fear of feeling bad or being insecure for having left and not earning the same as I earned with the orchestra and more than anything for a matter of covering my expenses.

Briela Cirilo, the new voice of Corazón Serrano. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

She took it in a good way, she wished me the best. In that under notifications (from her cell phone) and I see a notification of a message from Leo (Leodan Guerrero Neira), the executive producer of serrano heart. In the Instagram message, I said that they had been following my career since I was on television shows, also since I was in the salsa business and they liked my work and that they wanted to take me into account.

―How did you and your family feel when you received this news?

“I felt blessed in a way. I am one of the people who does not get excited until something is done and I prefer not to comment on it until it is done because sometimes it is better that way. When I read the message I didn’t mention it (to my parents) until the day before I was able to meet with Edwin (Guerrero) and with the heads (of the group). It was a pleasure, they are excellent people. My dad was the most excited, the most excited. Watch Corazón’s videos on YouTube every day and listen to them on Spotify.

―Tell us more about your incorporation to Corazón Serrano…

“I thought they were going to do me as some kind of audition, right?” But in the end it did not happen, it was simply discussed. They made me record a classic song that I knew more than the current ones of recent years and he liked it. The next day I went to meet them. That’s where the photo session came from, we were able to travel to Colombia, they wanted to include me for a trip to that country they had, where they were going to visit some composers from Sony, they signed something there with the record label, it was my first time there and a very pleasant experience. I was able, somehow, to treat the girls more.

―Did they sign with Sony?

―Yes, it seems to me that they have signed with the record label, but I don’t know about it in depth.

―How was your first performance with the orchestra?

―My first show was after the trip to Colombia, we went to Sechura, Piura. For what, a very pleasant experience. All the girls also welcomed me with open arms, they are very simple and very good people. The owner is also super easy going, patient and understandable. I thought that, perhaps because it was such a big orchestra, I could find someone out there who had some air (of superiority), but no. They are very good people. They respect me a lot, I also feel that there is a mutual admiration.

―How was your love for singing born?

―My first contact with music was as a dancer of Peruvian music, sailors, etc. She did children’s shows and also danced in all the Rocky’s chicken shops in Lima in the shows they did. But at the age of 9 I entered a contest, which was about dancing and singing, on the program ‘María Pía y Timoteo’. I went with my mother, but they told me that she would have to go in alone. I entered and the producer asked me to sing and I told her that she had gone to dance, she replied that the dance slots were already full. So, I did. I sang a song from the ‘Barbie’ movie, which was my favorite. I went out and felt like I would totally lose. I told my mom and she wanted to pull her hair out because she told me how am I going to sing, if I don’t sing.

It turns out that a few days later they called me and said ‘Ok’ and they selected me in the contest. Later, I also appeared on the Mónica Zevallos program, there they recommended us to go to the Augusto Polo Campos school, so I went the next day. The only song I knew was ‘Contigo Perú’, but I sang it wrong twice because I confused the lyrics and said: “I keep dying with you, Peru”, instead of “I keep living”. On the third time I finished singing the song Augusto was excited. He asks my name and I say “my name is Tania”, like Tania Libertad. He told me: “I have taught Tania, also when she was young. You arrive and you have sung with your feelings”. He began to cry when I finished my presentation and there began, so to speak, my passion for music. He was my mentor. It was through him that my parents began to trust. Although what I had was not just something that I could do as a hobby, but something that they could see more of as a career.

―You also had your way through some singing programs…

―Yes, I went to ‘La voz Perú’ in 2014, but I didn’t pass (But it did enter the 2022 edition, with ‘Lovin’ you’). What to imitate Ariana Grande was something that happened by chance. I liked to sing the songs and try to do it just like the artist. Then, it happened to me that with ‘Dangerous woman’ it didn’t reach the treble. I started practicing and looking at the artist. Also, I saw what she did with her body, what she did with her mouth, everything, and suddenly one day my mother came into my room and said: “Is Ariana singing, isn’t she?” And I said, “No, it’s me.” There she answered me: “If you go to ‘I am’?”. I told him that it could be, to make myself a little known. That was how I imitated that artist.

―Now you are in Corazón Serrano, but would you like to be a soloist later on?

―Yes, I would like to, but not as a soloist with your orchestra, I would not like to dabble as a soloist in salsa or cumbia. Although, if the opportunity arises for a producer or someone to tell me “you know what, I’ll put everything on you, you sing and that’s it”, I wouldn’t miss the opportunity; however, they are not my plans per se. I feel that I am aiming for more, for the outside (the foreigner). The fact of being able to travel with the orchestra you work with and have a tour in the United States and Europe totally opened up my perspective, and I said: “No. I want to go abroad. I would like to live there.”

―What would you recommend to new artists who want to break into the world of music?

“I would tell them to be constant, not to lose faith or trust in themselves. Ask God a lot, which is what I have done at various times when I have felt that I can no longer do this or that I am very tired or I do not get the opportunity I wanted or when I have not had a job. Don’t expect opportunities to fall from the sky either, because it doesn’t happen. You have to be very lucky, the truth is, I’ve had it now with Corazón Serrano. The proposal came to me, but it was because of my work. Opportunities do come, but they are not going to fall out of the sky suddenly, so be persevering.

―What do you think of artists who start with covers, but don’t dare to release their own songs?

―It is something quite debatable because the artists do want and have new songs to release, but unfortunately here the public always consumes the same or prefers what was of yesteryear, the classic. And when they are given something new, they don’t consume it or accept it. Because yes, I have seen that the public usually say that they always do covers. However, there are albums by different artists that have the classic songs and there are also new songs, but people don’t listen to them because they’re scared. I don’t feel that artists are limited or that they like to only do covers, but it’s just what you can earn, what feeds us, so to speak, and little by little. You can release a song today, but 10 years from now it just goes viral.

―How is your heart, do you have a suitor?

No (laughs), not yet.

―But don’t you close the doors to love?

-No, of course not. At the moment, I am still adjusting to this new routine, which is difficult. With all the trips I have, I can hardly have enough free time to return home.

―What message would you give to the followers of Corazón Serrano?

―I am very happy to be part of this family, I am glad that I had a good reception from the public. Bad comments are always around, but since I was a child I have somehow tried to deal with it and how to handle it. I know that not everyone is going to be happy with you and that’s fine, nothing happens. You’re not going to like everyone. I feel that the fans support the orchestra no matter who enters, I have felt the support of the public and that has really made me, it has also made me enter with all the desire to continue growing and learning.