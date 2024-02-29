Edwin Guerrerofounder of Corazón Serrano, made a broadcast via social networks this Thursday February 29 in which he announced the return of Briela Cirilo to his group. The young performer also stood up to the criticism she received after leaving The Beautiful Light. Let us remember that, a few hours ago, the owner of La Bella Luz was outraged after learning that Briela resigned from his orchestra and returned the money that he had given her as the first payment of his salary.

What did Edwin Guerrero say about Briela Cirilo's return to Corazón Serrano?

Edwin Guerrero decided to make a live broadcast from the official account of Corazón Serrano after the latest statements by the founder of La Bella Luz, Oscar Custodio.

Let us remember that Custodio was upset when he announced that Briela Cirilo returned to the ranks of Corazón Serrano, despite the fact that he had announced her as the new 'jale' of his orchestra. But not only that: Óscar maintained that she returned the money they deposited as payment for her first month of work.

Given this, Edwin Guerrero came out to respond to Custodio after what happened with Cirilo: “Today in the afternoon we contacted Briela again, we made her a new financial proposal. Since she does not have a contract on the other side (La Bella Luz), she accepted. She returns to Corazón Serrano. We have just signed a new contract with we… Each one sees their improvement.”

What did Briela Cirilo say after her return to Corazón Serrano?

Edwin Guerrero also invited Briela Cirilo to perform during his last live broadcast. The founder of Corazón Serrano asked the young performer to speak out after her return to the group.

“How better to be in the hands of Corazón Serrano, I'm already here, I hope for everyone's support… Nobody is perfect, I hope for the public's understanding, it doesn't turn out the way we would like,” were the words of Briela Cirilo.

What did Óscar Custodio, owner of La Bella Luz, say about Briela Cirilo's departure?

“I feel a lot of shame and shame for others… I want you to know how far you go for the ambition to support yourself, to continue earning a lot of money… What just happened is very regrettable and shameful with Miss Briela Cirilo and the gentlemen of Serrano Heart who attack us again in the same way,” he said Oscar Custodio.

“Miss Briela Cirilo recorded yesterday (February 28) in 'El Reventonazo de la Chola' and today we invited her for this broadcast, but she said she was in poor health. But we discovered that it wasn't true, 20 minutes ago he confirmed to us that he will no longer be in La Bella Luz and will join the ranks of Corazón Serrano. Draw your own conclusions… The news is very unfortunate, but we are going to respond with a lot of work. “I wanted to take this opportunity to clarify the situation… You're going to find out more,” added the founder of La Bella Luz this Thursday, February 29.