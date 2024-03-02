Corazón Serrano gave a concert on Friday, March 1 in Cancas, Tumbes. The singer was present at the event Briela Cirilo, who was in the eye of the storm last week after leaving the San Juan group and announcing his entry into the La Bella Luz orchestra. However, this change did not last long, because after a few days the vocalist returned to the group led by Edwin Guerrero Neira.

The return of Briela Cirilo to Corazón Serrano generated many comments on social networks. Cumbia fans pointed out that the singer made this decision based on the economic aspect. Likewise, others questioned the artist's attitude for leaving the orchestra. The Beautiful Light.

How was Briela Cirilo's return to Corazón Serrano?

Briela Cirilo was presented, last Friday, March 1, with Corazón Serrano in a show held in Tumbes. Likewise, the group will continue with its concert schedule this Saturday the 2nd, a day in which it will delight its audience in Olmos, in Lambayeque.

Notably Briela Cirilodays before, made a live broadcast together with Edwin Guerrero to announce that he would return to Corazón Serrano, so the recent concert, held in Cancas, ended up confirming what had already been spread on social networks.

How was the reaction of the public to Corazón Serrano?

Followers on social networks reacted in different ways, since for some the behavior of Briela Cirilo with The Beautiful Light. Others supported the interpreter's actions for prioritizing the economic aspect.

What did the owner of the La Bella Luz group say?

Oscar Custodioowner of the orchestra The Beautiful Light, did not hesitate to speak out after the singer returned to Corazón Serrano. The businessman regretted what happened and Briela's attitude. “I feel very sorry and ashamed of others.. I want you to know how far you go for the ambition to maintain yourself, to continue earning a lot of money… What has just happened is very regrettable and shameful with Miss Briela Cirilo and the gentlemen of Corazón Serrano, who once again attack us in the same way. same way,” he said.

What did Briela Cirilo say about this fact?

Briela Cirilo He used his social networks to announce that on March 5 he will speak out about the controversy with La Bella Luz. Likewise, he said that she will do it through a live broadcast on his Instagram profile. “Good afternoon everyone, due to the controversy and speculation that has been generated with my re-entry into the Corazón Serrano group, On Tuesday the 5th I will speak out through this medium to clarify the facts. Have a nice weekend,” she wrote.

Corazón Serrano continues her presentation schedule. Photo: LR composition/ Corazón Serrano/ Facebook

