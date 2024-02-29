Oscar Custodio, owner of the La Bella Luz orchestra, announced the departure of Briela Cirilo of his group this Thursday, February 29. During a live broadcast on Facebook, Custodio noted with obvious annoyance that the young artist returned to the ranks of Serrano Heart. Likewise, Óscar showed the money transfer that Briela made to him. In this you can see that she returned the money that was deposited as payment for her first month of work. Below are all the details.

What did Óscar Custodio, owner of La Bella Luz, say about Briela Cirilo's departure?

“I feel a lot of shame and shame for others… I want you to know how far you go for the ambition to support yourself, to continue earning a lot of money… What just happened is very regrettable and shameful with Miss Briela Cirilo and the gentlemen of Serrano Heart who attack us again in the same way”, said Oscar Custodio at the beginning.

“Miss Briela Cirilo recorded yesterday (February 28) in 'El Reventonazo de la Chola' and today we invited her for this broadcast, but she said she was in poor health. But we discovered that it was not true, 20 minutes ago he confirmed to us that he will no longer be in La Bella Luz and is going to the ranks of Corazón Serrano. Draw your own conclusions from him.”held.

Then, Custodio showed a bank transfer, in which it is seen that Briela Cirilo returned the money that was deposited as payment for his first month of work: “We had given him the amount of 11,000.00 soles.”

“The news is very unfortunate, but we are going to respond with a lot of work. I wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to clarify the situation… You are going to find out more things,” Custos added.

How was Briela Cirilo's great presentation at La Bella Luz?

The Beautiful Light prepared a special video to publicly present his new 'jale' Briela Cirilo. The clip was released on February 23 on the group's social networks.

“The show must go on… Many things have been said about us, but good, nice things. Now we have to take the next step. We present our new forward: Naldy Saldaña, Deyvis Paredes, Eduardo Ortusa, Kevin Céspedes, Alejandra Guerrero, José Burga , Hana Delgado… And that's not all, gentlemen. Today we present to you the one you asked for. With you… Briela Cirilo!”the leader of the orchestra is heard saying.

