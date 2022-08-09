It is difficult to choose in the current range of 125cc’s, which vary greatly in price, finish and quality. The XSR125 Legacy may not be the cheapest in the segment, but it is one of the nicest.

On the twisty roads to Volterra, the XSR700s in my group slipstream, cut off, brake and swoop in, aided by the grip of the stock Metzeler Karoo rubbers. Admittedly, even for almost half of the not exactly tender 5,299 euros that this XSR has to cost, you can put a new ready-made 125cc in the garage, but on the Yamaha you have – for a moment – ​​guaranteed half less worries. twice the satisfaction.

There is no escaping the tangle of cables and hoses, any more than the thick muffler, but otherwise you can get the Legacy through a ring. The spoked wheels, the tank and the thick twin spar frame (from the R125) impress in both quality and charm. A miss for this price: bluetooth with infotainment options and a TFT screen are missing. The honors are observed by a large (and difficult to read in sunshine) LCD clock, where the gear indicator in particular has added value.

Because it is stirring in the excellent six-speed gearbox; even though the maximum 15 hp is assisted by the VAA variable valve timing. Not only does the XSR125 Legacy easily reach (more than) 100 km/h, the block keeps its limited number of muscles even nicely tense in sixth gear. You can therefore maintain a relatively safe position on the highway, also from a bicycle perspective. With its disguised Delta box, the XSR lends itself well to stable steering, where quite a few budget 125s quickly start flexing and swinging due to undersized frames and shock absorbers with a high bicycle pump factor.

The suspension also holds its own, thanks to a fairly hard adjustment – ​​which is compensated by the nice thick footstool under your hole. Only the front brake could have had more ‘olio di peperoncino’ in the pipes. Even with an undemanding task package in mind, the delay doesn’t quite live up to expectations; but that’s the only concession the Yamaha Legacy makes to its successful maturing.

Conclusion

With 15 horsepower, variable valve timing and handsome finish, the XSR125 Legacy rightfully claims its place in Yamaha’s Faster Sons scenario. Young buyers who can’t wait for an A2-suitable second-hand XSR700, get a wonderful (and of course super economical) two-wheeler with this super charming XSR125 Legacy.

Pros and cons

+ Design

+ Variable valve timing works

+ Robust & economical

– Pricey

– Front brake at most acceptable

– No bluetooth & TFT for the kids

Read the full report Motorcyclist August 2022 and KicX starts August 2022

Yamaha XSR125 Legacy

Engine: 124cc, 2 valve, liquid cooled single cylinder

Bore x Stroke: 52 x 58.6 mm

Compression Ratio: 11.2:1

Max. power: 15 hp @ 10,000 rpm

Max. torque: 11.5 Nm @ 8,000 rpm

Weight: 140 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 815 mm

Tank capacity: 11 l

Price Belgium: € 5,299

Price Netherlands: € 5.799,-

Text Joost Overzee • Photography Yamaha