I’m choking. A mix of dried sweat and dust makes every fold of skin crack. I’ve just finished the toughest motorcycle introduction of my life, but I’m laughing my gritted teeth.

The CP2 block sounds very familiar, so nothing has changed. The much wider tank and double fuel caps make the World Raid feel a lot more massive when you sit down. The steering wheel and seating position remained unchanged. The new, wider footrests provide much more support than the ones on the previous Ténéré. The new tank does not hinder this in any way.

The 15 mm higher windscreen puts me completely out of the wind with my 1.76 m – a difference with the regular Ténéré, where the top of my helmet does catch wind. My knees are completely tucked behind the tank. The World Raid thus offers clearly better protection against the weather elements. The now fully adjustable KYB suspension feels very stiff both front and rear – verging on uncomfortable, even – but turns out to dampen a lot better than on the standard Ténéré.

Once off the highway, we almost immediately turn into a field road. I manage to get the ABS into the mode where it shuts off at the rear via the jog wheel. Yet it works just a little less intuitively than, say, the joystick on some competing brands … let alone that single push button that is on the regular Ténéré. That button is still there, but only switches the ABS back on.

Two hundred meters away I can see absolutely nothing because of the blown up dust as everyone enthusiastically spins the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs, not in the least bothered by the absent traction control. It may be an impression, but I find the rear brake more manageable than I can remember from the regular Ténéré, although nothing has changed about the brakes – apart from the extra ABS function. Maybe it’s just the wider footpegs that allow for a little more dosing.

Off-road, the Ténéré World Raid shows itself friendly and extraordinarily capable as an adventurer. The power turns out to be more than sufficient here to make progress, to play or if a bend turns out to be a bit tighter or smoother than expected. Also just putting things in the way thanks to the excellent throttle response turns out to be child’s play. Out of habit I occasionally glance at the petrol; but the gas supply hardly seems to want to dwindle, even after 100 kilometers in third gear at most, with a lot of rear wheel spinning and little respect for ecological driving.

While the route becomes more and more difficult, my own tank is gradually emptying. Steep slopes alternate with descents with deep ruts and ruts. I hit a vicious bump just as I step off the gas. Even now the suspension travel is not completely used up, but the steering wheel does swing back and forth in my hands. I thank the steering damper on my bare knees that things are being repaired, because at 90 km/h sand is also quite hard.

When we leave the sand and dust behind, it’s time for winding asphalt – at a more than decent pace. It is startling how the Ténéré effortlessly changes from a good allroad in a nice steering engine. Albeit one with a 21” front wheel, so with that typical, somewhat vague feeling in the front. But still: once you build confidence in the Pirelli’s, you can turn the corner quite firmly with the Ténéré.

The power remains unimpressive. Now that we are tired it is going fast enough, but in general that extra bit would be welcome. Only now do I notice the narrow saddle that my now not so wide butt offers just too little support – and I could use it after the past kilometers.

We arrive with the entire group tired, but satisfied at the end point. And that ‘tired but satisfied’ really applies to everyone: from the experienced hands over my mediocre self to the novice. It shows once again that the Ténéré can also inspire anyone to adventure in World Raid form.

The question I’m left with a bit is whether I would choose the World Raid over the regular Ténéré if you keep the price difference of more than 2,000 euros in mind. The suspension is undeniably better, albeit stiff on the road. The steering damper literally saved my skin and the peace of mind that the almost unlimited range offers and the slightly better wind protection are absolute pluses. I personally don’t care about the TFT dashboard, but on closer inspection the World Raid feels just that little bit higher quality than its standard brother.

Conclusion

If I have the time to regularly do the kind of rides I rode today, the World Raid definitely makes sense. So if you are an adept adventurer, or if you just really don’t like to refuel, it’s better to save a little longer. If you, like me, don’t have the time or inclination to go globetrotting and the Low Countries remain your playground, then you’re not much worse off with a regular Ténéré. And if you refuel once in a while, you’ll eventually get to where the World Raid hits.

Pros and cons

+ Feels better quality than its standard brother

+ Better wind protection

+ Extra ABS option

– Saddle remains narrow

– Do you really need those extras?

– Lack of adventurous roads nearby

Read the full test in Motorcyclist July 2022 and KicX starts July 2022

Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid

Engine: 698cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled parallel twin

Bore x Stroke: 80 x 68.6 mm

Compression Ratio: 11.5:1

Max. power: 73.5 hp @ 9,000 rpm

Max. torque: 68 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Weight: 220 kg (ready to drive)

Seat height: 890 mm

Tank capacity: 23 l

Colors: blue, black

Price Belgium: € 13,199

Price Netherlands: € 14,799

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Photography Ant Productions