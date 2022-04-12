After five years of faithful service, the MT-10, Yamaha’s flagship Master of Torque fleet, is getting a major facelift.

Dating back to 2016, what seems like an eternity ago, Yamaha’s MT-10 can simply be seen as a naked YZF-R1. Given the dynamic qualities of the R1 that is only good news. I’m not entirely convinced in terms of looks, the MT-10 doesn’t exactly have the most organic lines, and Yamaha doesn’t seem to have bothered to neatly hide the cabling and things like the horn. But he still has something, the MT-10.

Once seated in the 10 mm higher and slightly harder saddle, you will notice that the MT-10 is much smaller than you would expect. For example, the wheelbase is 2.5 cm shorter than that of the MT-09, the steering wheel feels very narrow and the dashboard is also quite small by modern standards. From the first few meters, the MT-10 feels lighter and more agile than you would suspect based on its stated curb weight of 212 kg.

Even though it’s raining, I leave in the standard B driving mode; because in Rain I miss the direct feel of the fully electronically controlled throttle. The Bridgestone S22s are tough, but at this speed – we’re in the city – they don’t build up heat. At every zebra crossing the rear wheel starts spinning if you even think about accelerating, they have apparently never heard of anti-slip paint in Spain. Still, the Yamaha’s torquey block doesn’t feel so aggressive that you’ll switch to a tweaked mode, let alone fiddle with things like traction control. Speaking of which, I kind of miss a slightly more practical or modern joystick to operate the menu. The buttons are big enough, but they seem a bit old-fashioned.

If it is already clearly noticeable in the city that the MT-10 has quite tight suspension, this impression is reinforced when we leave the city traffic behind us and head for the open roads. In these wet conditions I prefer a slightly less stiff base setting, which usually benefits the feedback.

In the meantime, the MT-10 is doing its best to charm me with its block: good dosing at manageable speeds, and with a little effort of your right wrist it can be instantly turned into a thoroughbred hooligan. The four-in-line feels incredibly full and powerful across the board, the accompanying serenade is an extra motivation to open the throttle further. The excellently working quickshifter gives a touch of ‘autoblip’ when downshifting, but I like to go the extra mile by still grabbing the clutch and giving it an extra push of the gas. Delicious.

As the afternoon progresses, it dries up and the pace can pick up. It is at this point that the MT-10 shows its more than healthy cornering appetite. Although it has nothing to be ashamed of in technical, short corners with its short wheelbase, the Yamaha allows itself particularly tight through the fast, long sweeps. He steers very smoothly, staying just on the right side of ‘nervous’ or ‘overly aggressive’. While the tight set-up of the suspension now comes into its own much better, I continue to struggle with a small lack of feeling and confidence; especially in the front.

I just can’t seem to find the last percentages I need to dive into every corner with full dedication. For the record, I should mention that we are talking about speeds that are more likely to be on a track, but I know a few direct competitors who score slightly better in terms of feedback and confidence. Where they do not or hardly do better, is the block. As I chase the MT-10 toward the red zone, the crossplane CP4 roars, drums, and groans so intensely that the hairs on the back of my neck spontaneously stand up. It is at moments like these that the direct link to the World Championship Superbike winning brother becomes clear once more…

Conclusion

After a day of driving I am left with a double feeling. The MT-10 is a great device, there’s no denying it, with the crown jewel being a block that is worth 10,000 euros of the asking price in itself. In the meantime, the appearance can appeal to me, certain things such as the somewhat cumbersome electronics to operate – although that wouldn’t stop me from buying, because that kind of stuff gets used to it. The bicycle part is convincing, but I would still like to try a slightly less tightly tuned MT-10, which may still work later this year.

Pros and cons

+ Great engine block

+ Electronics

+ Distinctive styling

– Stiff basic setting

– Control buttons

– Readability dashboard

Technical data

Yamaha MT-10

Engine: 998cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled 4-in-line

Bore x Stroke: 79 x 50.9 mm

Compression Ratio: 12:1

max. power: 165.9 hp @ 11,500 rpm

max. torque: 112 Nm @ 9,000 rpm

Weight: 212 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 835 mm

Tank capacity: 17 l.

Colours: grey/cyan, blue, black

Price Netherlands: € 16,990

Price Belgium: € 14,999,-

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Photography Ant Productions