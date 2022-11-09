Yamaha has conjured up a truly impressive line-up from the blue GYTR hat. But what exactly is GYTR, and who is Yamaha targeting with this lavishly racing fringe range?

First of all, it stands for ‘Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing’ and that pretty much covers it: high-quality racing technology from our own kitchen. The brand saw that the interest of the ‘normal’ sports motorcycle enthusiast shifted more and more to that of well-equipped trackday enthusiast who has a prepared track bike on the trailer, including tire warmers and party tent. Yamaha decided to cater precisely to those riders with the creation of GYTR.

GYTR basic rule: Everything is designed specifically for that R model and everything in the brochure should be completely plug and play. It is then up to the customer to make it as crazy as he/she wants. Can this motorized haute cuisine really satisfy the hunger for more? We figure it out on an R7 equipped with GYTR parts, then on the R6 GYTR and to top it all off, of course, on the R1 GYTR.

R7 GYTR

The R7 made an impression right from its introduction and that is no different now. Light-footed, approachable, usable couple and looks to commit a murder for. Shoeed on Bridgestone slicks, it is immediately fine during the reference laps on the standard R7, although it is true that as the pace is increased further, the trumpet also produces a false note more often: you brake it fairly quickly in the ABS, the front fork dives just a bit too eagerly, the rear shock absorber gets a bit wobbly and you still miss motor punch. Typical of those things where the GYTR R7 should be able to make the difference.

Just for the record, unlike the R6 and the R1, there is no ‘track only’ GYTR version of the R7. You can buy an R7 and stuff it with GYTR parts, but a ready-made basic version such as the R1 GYTR and R6 GYTR is not (yet) available. Rode? Yamaha knows that there is enough enthusiasm for the R6 and R1 to set up a GYTR production line, while the brand is still too much in the dark for the R7 in that area. It is clear that you also get a long way with individual parts when we roll the GYTR R7 out of the tire warmers. The most striking things: full Akra system, Öhlins suspension all round, quickshifter, racing fairing, wide clip-ons, racing buttons left and right, high window and hard racing seat.

In all honesty: I hardly recognize the R7 anymore, the difference is immense. First of all, the 270° twin already feels a lot more lively, the exhaust system that sidelines all Euro5 restrictions naturally plays a role, but don’t underestimate the changed gear ratio either. But the most impressive impression is the R7 on the control surface. The somewhat woolly feel of the stock R7 has been transformed into truly stunning steering precision through the Öhlins cartridges and the STX46 shock. You’ll be angling in angles and apexes in a way you hardly thought possible. Ever sharper, shorter, faster… without any physical input.

It is remarkable how much potential resides in that relatively simple steel frame. The fact that I can finally sharpen the braking points with confidence is mainly due to the absence of ABS and the combination of steel brake lines/Brembo Z04 blocks. In this way I can optimally exploit the strong points of this little bastard; brake late, turn in early, turn short and hit the gas early. Although the engine power has been polished to about 80 horsepower, it still remains a bit on the tame side. You constantly have the idea that there is still a lot to be done here, but then you will have to dive into the interior of the block. Expensive, but the bicycle part can handle it, that’s for sure.

Yamaha R7 GYTR € 9,499 + GYTR parts test engine € 7,200 (ex. VAT)

R6 GYTR

After the collapse of the supersport kingdom, it was no longer profitable for Yamaha to pilot an R6 through the Euro5 requirements package. But instead of completely scrapping the model, the brand transformed the no longer homologated R6 into a ‘track only’ version under the name ‘R6 Race’. Race fairing and seat on it, R1 front fork in and voilà: the track enthusiast again had something to choose from and the link with the World Supersport World Cup remained nicely intact. For 13,699 euros you potentially have an excellent basis. Potential.

In contrast to the R7, the first meters on the R6 Race are actually bittersweet for me. The Race is an extension of the last legal R6 version and you can feel that it had to be tweaked quite a bit to get the green light from the inspection authorities. This is expressed in a very long motor run-up; once up and running, there is of course momentum, but it literally and figuratively does not knock you back. In addition, the standard suspension for track use is much too soft and the brakes lack decisiveness.

The R6 GYTR is considerably more expensive, but also a lot better suited to its task. Again a full Akrapovic exhaust system, supplemented with a racing ECU, ditto wiring harness and an emulator to replace the ABS system. Everything can of course be plugged into the PC for further refinement in the field of traction and wheelie control, engine brake, pit limiter or ignition.

The 15/46 gear set stirs up the fire in terms of motor power even further. Things like race gear and a quickshifter (up) are still part of the basic equipment, but that does not apply to other options that Yamaha has attached to the R6 ‘for the occasion’. Fast throttle, Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber and NIX30 cartridges in the front, heavier springs, steering damper, racing clip-ons, Brembo Z04 blocks… Nice of course, but that adds another thick 7,500 euros on top of the already solid 20,999 euros for the standard R6 GYTR.

The transformation is complete: very hard suspension but incredibly direct when it comes to steering. Two phalanges are enough to stop the R6 and brake deep into the bend with great feeling. Precisely where the R7 did not feel significantly different from a motor point of view, the R6 GYTR makes a giant leap. Of course, you have to forget the first 7,000 rpm, but above that it is really a party. The R6 screams and with its fast throttle, better gearing and firmly refreshed top-end is much easier in its motor hot zone to keep. A four-cylinder supersport that screams for more, there is no better.

Yamaha R6 GYTR € 20,999 (ready-to-use, incl. construction by GYTR PRO Shop)

R1 GYTR

The highlight of the GYTR range is of course the R1 GYTR, the paterfamilias of the bunch. Here too we kick off with the standard version, albeit equipped with Bridgestone V02 slicks, which of course saves a sip on a drink. After half a day of pre-glowing on a screaming kitchen maid like the R6, the primal power of such a big thousand is really different, but it can always be even more impressive, as it turns out half an hour later when we see the GYTR R1 from the fast left kink (full in three) for the endless straight.

With more than a kilometer to go, the counter has already amply dug itself in at its maximum 299 km/h. With the shorter 15/42 ratio, even more powerful engine punch (Akra and ECU) and much better aerodynamics, the groaning R1 blasts to its peak even sooner. The GYTR R1 pulls roughly 15 hp extra from its crossplane crankshaft, but the great thing is that you’ll notice much less of it crawling away in your own bubble, certainly in a straight line, thanks to the better streamline and the higher racing window.

As with the R6, this GYTR R1 is also equipped with a few extremely tasty extras that you will not find on the base model. The Brembo GP4RX brake calipers and Corsa Corta brake cylinder, just to name a few, which, despite the extremely high approach speeds, actually only need an index finger, they slow down so sublimely hard (and docile).

Or the TTX36GP shock absorber and FGRT 219 fork. Engine braking and wheelie control can be fine-tuned via the race ECU and the modified race clutch keeps the rear in line even during late braking and downshifts. You notice in everything that not just a few parts have been swept into a heap, you rarely experience racing around on such carefully balanced circuit engines.

Yamaha R1 GYTR € 27,999 (ready-to-use, incl. construction by GYTR PRO Shop)

Conclusion

All in all, it’s pretty impressive, this whole GYTR exercise. The materials used are all very high-quality and largely specially developed for the type in question. Both the R7, R6 and the R1 GYTR operate at an unprecedented high level. In addition, a lot of thought has clearly been given to availability and assembly via a specialist dealer network. In that sense, I understand that Yamaha is talking about ‘accessibility’.

That changes when we consider the financial aspect. This is quite different than a second-hand 2007 R6 ‘incl. rainwln’ on the head. All those genuine products with Triple A status naturally have a price tag, how far you can (and want to) go, depends mainly on the depth of your pockets…

Text Randy van der Wal • Photography Graeme Brown, Jonathan Godin