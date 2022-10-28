Forget that beard and put on those black boots and that red checkered lumberjack shirt, because here’s the Scram Four Eleven! Or does the new Royal Enfield have more to offer than some urban fun for hip urban boys and girls?

Royal Enfield likes to see its Scram 411 portrayed in the vintage-inspired scene: campfire on the beach, well-stocked wallet and lumberjack shirts flapping in the wind. I am therefore a bit surprised when I meet it in person, because this bike clearly has much more to offer. With its cheerful color schemes, robust appearance, uncomplicated technology, standard Tripper navigation based on Google Maps and in the distance some earlier Yamaha MT-03 influences, the Scram 411 also seems to be an unpretentious commuter and a nice commuter bike. Only blemish on the blazon: an ugly discolored muffler.

The Scram has the Himalayan introduced five years ago as its ancestor, initially built for locals and adventurers who undertake mountain trips in the mountains of the same name between June and September … until the Himalayan also started to claim a place in the chaotic traffic of Delhi. In record time, the plucky mountaineer became a fun bike and base for convertors in the urban scene, giving Royal Enfield the need for a Scram 411 right away.

As I navigate through the fields, I suddenly think back to that witty single-cylinder MT-03 and its XT660 family from about fifteen years ago. We thought that 48 hp (admittedly from 660cc) was rather poor then … and now in a ‘higher tech’ era we apparently have to be satisfied with 24.3 hp from 411cc. Faited fact: it is what it is.

Although you don’t have the feeling that you are driving hard for a moment (you are shifting through the perfectly dosed gears, you only see 85 km/h on the clock…), you can feel in your tea water that this block is power development across the board. The top torque at 4,250 rpm speaks volumes. The silent single prefers to be driven relaxed, without haste, in a pleasant way. If you do, you will soon settle into a reassuring, even cheerful, state of acceptance.

Although the Scram is a lot more modern than the classic British Bullet, you still recognize a somewhat heavy clutch and ‘tall ratio’ gearbox ratios, but that’s where all similarities end. The biggest eye-opener is the very surprising, vibration-free running across the board. The injection exceeds every dark expectation and also on the highway at 120 km/h (roughly 10 km/h below top speed, in both 5 and 4) you will be completely happy on the Scram 411. For hours if necessary, given the hefty 15 liter capacity and the undoubtedly modest consumption.

The overall comfort is in line with the smooth engine character. The seat has an excellent shape and padding, and you can also feel from the saddle that the geometry is very well thought out – also considering the almost off-road-like suspension travel of almost eight inches. While the rear suspension functions unobtrusively, comfortably and flawlessly, it’s a mystery why the interior of the front fork has been given the green light. Both stationary and on bad roads, the front end (and not just on my test bike) feels inexplicably and annoyingly stiff, which seriously overshadows the driving pleasure.

That also seems to have an impact on the overall stability. With the ‘faster’ steering, the engine sometimes shows instability when accelerating, as if the frame ‘sags’ halfway because the front fork offers no response. A shame, and reason enough to immediately review the interior. And while you’re at it, take a closer look at the Bybre front brake in one go; even if you squeeze hard, the deceleration is subpar, despite steel brake lines. The rear brake does perform perfectly, both in terms of deceleration and dosage.

Conclusion

The charm of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is mainly in the experience as recreational motorcycling was once intended; certainly as a quiet, accessible protest against an increasingly hectic and complex life. You don’t have to shy away from off-road excursions. Too bad that the front fork (and to a lesser extent the front brake) sticks in the wheels. Because where in the past you could cover such budgetary aspects with a cloak of love, you can no longer speak of a bargain with this price.

Read the full report Motorcyclist September 2022 and KicX starts August 2022

Pros and cons

+ Very solid construction

+ Great block

+ Seating comfort

– Front fork incomprehensibly stiff

– Front brake is undersized

– It’s not that cheap, is it?

Engine: 411cc, SOHC 2V, air-cooled single cylinder

Bore x Stroke: 78 x 86 mm

Compression Ratio: 9.5:1

Max. power: 24.3 hp @ 6,500 rpm

Max. torque: 32 Nm @ 4,250 rpm

Weight: 185 kilos (without petrol)

Seat height: 795 mm

Tank capacity: 15 l.

Price Belgium: € 5,599

Price Netherlands: € 6,399

Text Joost Overzee • Photography Royal Enfield