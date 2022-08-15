Following the takeover in 2020, India’s TVS Motors has restructured the once proud Norton, hired new staff and built a brand new headquarters in the English Midlands. The first fruit of that hard work is the Norton V4SV.

Norton completely stripped the V4SS launched in 2019, scrutinized every component and rebuilt the flagship using completely redesigned parts. The model name also changed, from SS to SV. Time for a first acquaintance at the Mallory Park circuit, near the new headquarters in the Midlands.

Despite its obvious connection to the SS, the V4SV is a new engine in many ways. For example, the superbike uses a newly developed version of the 1,200cc 72° V4, now good for 188 hp @ 12,000 rpm and 125 Nm @ 9,000 rpm. The TIG-welded frame is still fully adjustable, including variable head tube angle, offset and swingarm pivot. The suspension elements come from the kitchen of Öhlins, with a fully adjustable NIX30 fork at the front and a TTXGP shock absorber at the rear.

The new management emphasizes that the V4SV is really a street bike and not a racer-with-mirrors. If we look at the specifications of the V4SV, it is not surprising that Norton zooms in more on that street aspect. For example, the Briton has less power than today’s superbike competitors who generally squeeze more than 200 horsepower. That said, the Norton is stronger in peak torque, and at a slightly lower revs too – and those are things you can take advantage of on the street.

In the saddle, the eye is automatically drawn to the 6” TFT screen, in which the image of the rear view camera can also be called up. That feels like a gimmick, especially with the mirrors also present, but the image is crystal clear. You don’t need a key in the ignition, just put the box in your inside pocket and then use the ‘on’ button on the dummy tank to bring the Norton to life. The view of the analog NIX30 fork and the manually adjustable Öhlins steering damper is impressive.

With the left thumb you can select one of three driving modes: Wet, Road or Sport. Each mode has its own engine character, throttle response and interaction with driver assistance systems such as wheelie and traction control. The Norton does not have launch control or adjustable engine braking, and you cannot adjust the traction and wheelie control yourself. The values ​​are fixed in the three driving modes, you will have to deal with that.

Just about all the superbikes I’ve ridden this year had over 200 horsepower and were equipped with semi-active suspension systems, which initially made the Norton feel a bit, er, off. Not immediately in a negative way, it just requires some recalibration on my part. The Öhlins suspension feels smooth. Not really soft, but also not as hardcore as you would expect from a superbike. The feeling is good; there’s movement, but I can feel the Dunlops getting up to temperature without a hitch.

Clutchless upshifts and downshifts are seamless with the standard quickshifter, which is a feat considering the downright heavy clutch. Mallory is a narrow track, but the V4SV is remarkably nimble and before I know it I am pushing the rev counter towards the red area. Norton claims a peak of 188 hp and that seems to be right. The V4SV is deceptively fast, which is especially in that very well-filled midrange. You can, but it is not strictly necessary. And the sound from the single muffler is really a party for the eardrums.

In the meantime, the pace has picked up considerably… and with that we come to the point where opinions become somewhat divided. If you’re serious about fiddling with the Norton and trying to squeeze everything out, that’s not necessarily the best approach. Where you drive a Fireblade or a Panigale towards 13 to 14,000 rpm and drive high in revs from one corner to the other, the Norton requires a more subtle approach. The peak moment in terms of torque with the V4SV is at a relatively modest 9,000 rpm, and it is precisely there that the British engine is at its best.

Use that strong midrange, find your way in the smooth gearbox, release the brakes in time and take as much cornering speed as possible, then this Norton is at its best. Aggressive driving is not his thing; he wants you to run it nice like the older V-twins superbikes. So forget the hooligan approach and opt for ‘every inch a gentleman’.

Conclusion

If you look purely at the performance or the lap times, the V4SV does not reach the level of today’s competition. A Panigale V4 SP from the same price range would really make mincemeat of this Norton on a track. But if you forget the stopwatch for a moment, it turns out that there are still plenty of good points left. The Norton is very easy to drive, with plenty of usable power, which is definitely an advantage for street use. The driver assistance systems are fairly minimalistic, but that ‘lack’ does not hinder the driving pleasure for a moment.

In terms of construction and looks, the Norton is simply unique. Think of it a bit like a Lotus or Morgan, they will never beat a Ferrari on track, but they are unique in their kind. Add to that the fact that new owner TVS has eliminated the teething problems from the V4SV (or so we assume) and you’re on your way on a very exclusive, high-end superbike with a distinct nose for street use. Is that enough to really put Norton back on the map? Time (and sales figures) will tell…

Pros and cons

+ Unique in its kind

+ Norton still alive

+ English crafts…

– … is not cheap

– No dealer network

– And how should we proceed?

Norton V4SV

Engine: 1,200cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled V4

Bore x Stroke: 82 x 56.8 mm

Compression Ratio: 13.6:1

Max. power: 188 hp @ 12,500 rpm

Max. torque: 125 Nm @ 9,000 rpm

Weight: 193 kg (dry)

Seat height: 830 mm

Tank capacity: 15 l

Price Belgium & the Netherlands: approx. € 51,000 ex. VAT

Text Adam Child • Photography James Archibald