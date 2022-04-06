Ha, it’s a party at a very old acquaintance! So, in your Easter best, you stumble into the hall with your shoes polished for the anniversary festivities of your trusty pal you haven’t seen in a hundred years. Not a drop changed, the V7? Or have the decades left their mark?

At first glance, time seems to have stood still. Yes, the birthday girl has grown a bit more mature and mature; no wonder, that also applies to you. But what the looks don’t show is that the old acquaintance is moving on new hips, has undergone serious surgery for a healthier heartbeat and must spare his vocal cords to a whisper. But in terms of zest for life and energy, he feels reborn and sees himself surrounded by fashionable young people. And you think, what does he have that I don’t?

Charm, for starters. Although shorter, more modern and more lavishly equipped than the original, more than 50-year-old V7, the Centenario is essentially as pure as the versions from the last century. Meanwhile, the V7 is known as ‘the one with that new heart’, although that requires some nuance. Due to the disappearance of the monumental 1,400cc engine (thanks, Euro5), every new Moto Guzzi runs with the same 853cc power source, albeit with adjustments in rideability.

For unexplained reasons, the V85TT delivers a lot more power and torque than our anniversary, who, unlike the TT, also has to do without ride-by-wire. But let’s not spoil the fun right away: compared to the previous V7 (with 744cc power source), the new one (with 853cc) delivers 13 hp and 13 Nm more. Although that is secretly also seven horsepower less than the V7 Sport of half a century ago, but well…

Anyway, the extra power and the sturdier frame could use the V7 just fine. The performance of the newcomer feels better suited to a Guzzi, with more natural power across the board, enough to now experience a bit more sensation when screwing open the throttle. Realistically, you’ll shift below 5,500rpm (the point where the adjustable rev limiter starts flashing), though you can pull up to 7,200rpm before the limiter kicks in with finesse.

The saddle feels like a ottoman so wonderful, vibrations are of course limited and the sixth of the well-functioning gearbox acts as a delightful overdrive in highway use. The first ill-handling Moto Guzzi has yet to be invented (if we forget the Centauro, that is) and the V7 is of course no exception to that rule. The tires can handle more than the ground clearance allows, but the average casual rider will rarely drive a footpeg to the ground.

From the classic point of view, you can ask yourself whether traction control really has any added value on a good-natured machine like the Moto Guzzi. Sure, when you think of wetness, mud and/or cobblestones, preferably in combination. Like the LED lighting all around, it is these added values ​​that may particularly appeal to a younger audience, riders who may not be aware of the Moto Guzzi heritage.

Conclusion

While Harley-Davidson has had to sacrifice the V7’s most formidable competitor, the 883, for the sake of Euro5, this air-cooled birthday Guzzi can share in the festivities. At the same time, you could also argue that the 853cc V-twin was the only float that kept Moto Guzzi on the surface of Lake Como… and that the Centenario version is a cautious symbolic closure of 100 years of air-cooled engineering, in anticipation of the next generation of liquid-cooled V100. Because that new unknown is much more cause for celebration than this V7…

Pros and cons

+ Pure style

+ Get on & go

+ Steering and stability

– Throttle low revs

– Plastic parts

– Why not the power of the V85TT?

Technical data

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Centenario

Engine: 853cc, 4 cl./cyl., air-cooled 90° twin

Bore x Stroke: 84 x 77 mm

Compression ratio: nb

max. power: 65 hp @ 6,800 rpm

max. torque: 73 Nm @ 5,000 rpm

Weight: 218 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 780 mm

Tank capacity: 21 l.

Price Belgium: € 9.855,-

Price Netherlands: € 11,495

Text Joost Overzee • Photography Andrew Walkinshaw