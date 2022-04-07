Another 350cc maxi scooter in the Honda line-up? Yep! Because even though the new one is based on the Forza 350, the ADV350 is significantly different.

For example, the double LED headlights already give the ADV350 a completely different look than the Forza with the same cylinder capacity. The front of the scooter is raised adventurously high, handguards are standard equipment and the block pattern of the Metzeler Karoo Street tires at least gives the impression that you can also use them on a gravel path.

The fairing leaves most of the upside-down forks uncovered and the fairing sections appear stacked. With a little imagination you can see a kind of shield in the front axle, but then with a windshield that is adjustable in height over 133 mm. Unfortunately, this is only possible when stationary, because you need both hands to operate the sliding system. Under the seat is 48 liters of storage space; it fits two full-face helmets without any problems and a partition allows you to organize your gear a bit.

The spacious glove compartment in the left fairing has a USB-C connection, and the ADV350 is equipped with Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control System. The Smart Key keyless system not only replaces the classic key to start the ADV350, it also controls the trunk space under the seat and the optional top box. For the confused among us, the ‘locate button’ is extremely handy: with the push of a button the flashing lights of the ADV350 come on, after which you have immediately found your scooter.

We already know the power source from the Forza 350, a liquid-cooled mono-cylinder with electronic injection, good for 29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The automatic vario clutch is also coupled to a V-Matic drive in the ADV350, but the proportions have been adjusted for improved acceleration and a more lively block character. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda’s traction control system, is adjustable to two levels.

We finish the first half of the 150-kilometer test drive in Sicily with the knife between our teeth, the second part of the lap is more of a humpa-hoempa pace. The result is an average consumption of 3.9 l/100 km per 100 km – if you keep your manners, 300 km on a full tank should certainly be achievable.

On the stretch of highway that we are faced with, the front driver on his Africa Twin puts the string on it. Slipstreaming in true Moto3 style, I manage to conjure up a top speed of 144 km/h on the dashboard, with the window in the highest position. That is certainly not wrong for a 350cc scooter, although I learn from that bit of full throttle that the protection against the elements is not the strongest point of the ADV350. The windshield and the frontal fairing are not really spacious so that the lower legs and the hull still catch a lot of wind, the hands and head are then exemplarily put out of the wind. The saddle is quite comfortable, but the fact that the two brake levers are not adjustable is simply a blunder.

The engine is efficient and even creamy. There is not much to do on the auditory level, but if you turn the Japanese ear to the green light, he does take off very sharply, without any vibrations. An important factor in the ADV350’s lively and playful character are the brand new wheels. The cast aluminum wheels (15” front and 14” rear) with six de-doubled spokes have been specifically developed to feel light and to transmit a lot of information from the road, which you really feel when turning and throwing.

The 37mm upside-down offers 125mm of travel and – like a motorcycle – is mounted with a double tee, a construction that noticeably tightens the front axle of the ADV350. The rear stereo piggyback suspension features triple progressively wound coil springs to give maximum comfort and control on a variety of surfaces for solo and duo alike. The suspension certainly contributes to the instant confidence that the ADV350 gives from the first few meters, and you don’t have to start with a sweat in your palms for a trip on some light unpaved dirt.

The single 256 mm brake disc in the front wheel and the 240 mm brake disc in the rear, together with the two-channel ABS, do their job properly. Everything does what it’s supposed to do, and when braking hard, the emergency flashers are activated. The only point where the ADV350 disappoints is the dashboard. Okay, the range of information is extensive, but anyone who wants to charm a new target group in 2022 can no longer come up with an LCD dashboard; even though TFT comes with a small additional cost.

Conclusion

It really couldn’t go wrong with the ADV350: the Forza 350 is a rock solid base and the ADV350 throws fresh and contemporary looks on top. The biggest challenge for Honda is to entice an audience to the ADV350, because with the Forza 350 and the SH350i, the competition in their own showroom is not tender anyway. The playful, lively character and the special looks will undoubtedly be the most important trump cards for the ADV350.

Pros and cons

+ Vivid motorbike character

+ Modern looks

+ Confidence-inspiring chassis

– Outdated LCD dashboard

– Windshield only adjustable when stationary

– Non-adjustable brake levers

Read the full test Motorcyclist March 2022†

Technical data

Honda ADV350

Engine: 330cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled SOHC single-cylinder

Bore x Stroke: 77 x 70.8 mm

Compression Ratio: 10.5:1

max. power: 29 hp @ 7,500 rpm

max. torque: 31.5 Nm @ 5,250 rpm

Weight: 186 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 795 mm

Tank capacity: 11.7 l.

Colors: Spangle Silver Metallic, Matt Carbonium Gray Metallic, Matt Carnelian Red Metallic

Price Belgium: € 6,599

Price Netherlands: € 7.499,-

Text Laurent Cortvrindt • Photography Honda