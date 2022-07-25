The Harley-Davidson Pan America stunned most of us. And that was not so much because of its appearance, but because of the driving qualities. Still, Harley considered it necessary to intervene here and there after the first year.

To start with, the dashboard was made more readable. Not that I had any complaints about that, but hey, people with bifocal problems might. The numbers and letters have gotten a little bigger. In addition, the time frame in which the hill hold is active has been extended from ten seconds to five minutes … for those times when you really can’t find a gap in traffic. I think a few Panamanians (Panamanians?) suddenly tumbled backwards from a hill, otherwise I wouldn’t know where such a drastic extension comes from.

Well, I have to admit that I don’t use such a system at all because every motorcycle is always equipped with two hill holds, namely the front and rear brakes. In addition, a quickshifter is now available, which unfortunately cannot be retroactively mounted on the 2021 models. And last but not least there is also a new blue color.

There is no arguing about colors, but about that quickshifter you really can. After a shift or ten I have seen it and I choose to use the clutch again. The upshift is stiff and the downshift is not really smooth. Despite a so-called autoblipper that gives intermediate throttle, you are always confronted with the gearbox jerky. I just don’t think it’s worth the money (€ 396, -), especially since the regular gearbox is already doing well anyway. So there is not much difference with the 2021 model for me; yes a first is that I’m on a kind of Spanish road with the Harley.

I do this in the wake of front rider Manuel, a local FMX motocross rider with a remarkably small storage space where the prefrontal cortex of a normal person is housed and who was staring open-mouthed at the horizon during the briefing about the route. Then you know. That I leave the quickshifter for what it is after ten shifts is therefore partly due to Manuel – which is not coincidentally a synonym for ‘manual’ – who maintains a pace that can be described as ‘Isle of Man qualification’.

In an almost endless succession of second- and third-speed turns, the Pan America surprises me again with its unchanged smooth and powerful engine; with an impressive midrange, ditto end shot and a bicycle section that gives me more confidence than my own mother. In addition, the Pan manages to even out its weight with dignity. I am not going to involve my mother in this…

We also get to choose a bit of off-road. That’s pretty funny, you can occasionally hook the Pan very nicely, taking advantage of the dosability of the block. Only on sections with deep ditches does the semi-active suspension hit the limit, especially at the front. The Pan America really lacks a version with a 21” front wheel, but when I look at the space between wheel and radiator, I fear that it will never come. The saddle height is also worth mentioning: for some colleagues it was a bit too high, so we were allowed to fish them out of the undergrowth.

Conclusion

I continue to defend the Pan America as a very good engine, the adjustments for model year 2022 do not change that much. What Harley really should have tackled in my view might be before 2023. For example, there is the ingeniously conceived ‘adaptive ride height’ system that lowers the Pan in its springs when you come to a stop, but that always drains the battery. I would have found that to be a real added value, but well, America was no more built in one day than Rome, let alone in one model year.

Pros and cons

+ Great block remains

+ Confidence bicycle part too

+ You are less likely to fall backwards down a mountain

– Quickshifter is no added value

– Other points of criticism were left untouched

– Prefrontal cortex should have been optional too

Read the full test in Motorcyclist July 2022 and KicX starts July 2022

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Engine: 1,252cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled V-twin

Bore x Stroke: 105 x 72.3 mm

Compression Ratio: 13.0:1

Max. power: 150 hp @ 9,000 rpm

Max. torque: 127 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

Weight: 258 kilos (ready to drive)

Seat height: 875 mm

Tank capacity: 21.2 l

Price Belgium: € 20,695,-

Price Netherlands: € 24,495,-

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Photography Amy Lee