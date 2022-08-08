In a way it is strange that there is only now a serious electric attempt in the adventure segment, but now there is the Energica Experia.

Barely two hairpins on the way, I’m honestly a bit taken aback by the absurd ease with which the Experia makes its way to the top of the Passo Pordoi. The way in which the all-rounder – literally – whistling devours the asphalted spaghetti garlands, has a high computer game content. It’s a matter of accelerating and braking, all those other things that (can) complicate motorcycling shine through their absence: no choking clutch to tackle that tight hairpin, no last minute search for the right gear, no intermediate throttle, no hawk’s eye on the rev counter. Just gas and go.

That sounds very obvious, but of course it isn’t. It took Energica a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get – including a MotoE adventure in the GPs – to where they are today: an electric motor with a velvety throttle response that will give you torque at your feet in the spiciest sport mode. throws, yet never intimidates. That engine is new, as is the complete battery pack.

The engine itself is a sloppy 10 kg lighter than the Energica’s that we already know, such as the Ego and the Ribelle. The focus was more on range and torque than on pure peak power. A fairly logical choice, 105 hp is still more than enough, especially when you combine that with a torque of 115 Nm that can be squeezed to the rear wheel from the first revolution. A thick 1250 GS generates 143 Nm, but must first be stoked to thick 6,000 rpm.

Energica has figured out four driving modes, and there is also the freedom to compose three modes yourself. Within this you can select things such as traction control (6 positions), engine brake (4 positions) and the desired power mode. On the twisty passes around the Sella rock formation, I preferred Sport and regeneration mode 2; the combination of the spiciest power – with still superb throttle response – and the most pleasant amount of engine braking.

By the way, with a simple push of a button you can switch from ‘regenerate’ mode, where position zero means freewheeling like a two-stroke with the gas closed, and position three stops things quite considerably. In the descent you can also recover energy in this way, but more importantly, you get some support when braking into the corner combinations, hairpins in particular. In such a case, on an electric motor you are almost completely dependent on the braking party, after all, downshifting and filtering out the speed with the clutch is not an option.

You can confidently fall back on those brakes. The Brembos do their job more than excellently. You notice that you brake harder and longer than with a ‘normal’ motorcycle, but due to the good interplay between the front and rear brakes, this is in no way a nuisance. Two fingers on the lever is more than enough. A lack is the lack of some kind of parking brake. Energica itself did not consider it necessary, but you don’t just casually park an Experia on a sloping mountain road for fun.

When it comes to sending, the Experia is definitely the right place for you. Energica is using Sach’s all-round suspension (until now always Marzocchi/Bitubo) and it does its job with verve. Okay, the basic setup feels a bit stiff, especially on pockmarked roads, but that’s somewhat necessary to mask the rather hefty weight of 260 kilos. If you allow too much damping, you will quickly get too much weight displacement in the bicycle section during acceleration and braking.

The somewhat tight set-up actually refers that well to the background, without it turning into uncomfortable. Especially downhill you feel that the Experia pushes through a bit, but due to the excellent steering balance you always push the nose on the right line, and once on course there is no pin in between. A GS is really more agile than an Experia on these kinds of steering routes, and moreover, with a full tank, it weighs almost as much.

Energica has given the Experia the largest battery capacity currently available, in combination with the more efficient motor that should give a range of 420 km in the city (low load, regenerate a lot) and over 200 km if you take the reins outside the city limits. let’s celebrate. Our experience was that after two laps around the Sella massif with 120 km on the clock, the Experia still showed more than half the battery stock on the (fine) TFT dashboard. In short, roughly 250 kilometers of range is more than realistic. That’s not wrong.

Conclusion

The elephant in the room is of course the purchase price. Due to the limited scale, electric motors continue to make a significant dent in your piggy bank. The Experia is no exception. If you disregard the purchase price for a while, you’re left with a particularly well-balanced engine that can compete well with its adventure counterparts in terms of finish, steering, ergonomics and even range … and even in certain areas (ease of riding and pulling power). surpasses. And that’s pretty.

Pros and cons

+ Nicely made

+ Always in the right gear

+ Steering/braking

– Price remains a thing…

– … as well as charging stations (while traveling)

– No parking brake

Energica Experia

Motor: Permanent Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motor

DC voltage: 306V nominal, 96% peak efficiency

Max. power: continuous 80 hp @ 7,000 rpm – peak 102 hp @ 7,500 rpm

Max. torque: 115 Nm – 900 Nm

Top speed: 180 km/h (limited)

Battery capacity: max. 22.5 kWh / Nominal 19.6 kWh – lithium polymer

Weight: 260 kg (roadworthy)

Dashboard: 5” TFT color screen

Price Belgium: € 25,590 (ex. VAT)

Price Netherlands: € 28,995

Text Randy van der Wal • Photography Energica