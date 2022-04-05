Ducati has thoroughly tackled the Panigale V4 S: less weight, more power and most importantly: better rideability. That makes you curious, because until now the V4 was not the average 1,000cc superbike that you can easily go around hard with. On the contrary.

Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating completely, because arriving in the pit lane of Jerez it turns out to have rained overnight. Apart from that, the temperature is not really Spanish: the mercury barely rises above 5°C. The Ducati mechanics put the arsenal of V4s on wet tires (Pirelli SCR1 soft) in no time and the electronics setting is adjusted to a more moderate driving mode. In addition, we remove a few turns of the spring preload on the front fork. That is actually always done on a wet road surface because you don’t brake, steer and go on the gas so aggressively in the rain. Otherwise the engine will not reach its working area in terms of suspension and is then too hard.

The Panigale V4 S has been completely renewed, so first the most important changes at a glance: the winglets changed shape and are now smaller but more effective, the fairing has been adjusted for more cooling towards the block and quickshifter sensor, the shape of the seat and tank has been modified for better feel and control, the swingarm mounting point is higher for more peace of mind when exiting the bend, the Öhlins suspension has been adjusted with more stroke (more reach), the power modes are adjustable per gear, the dashboard got a simpler layout , the first two gears are longer for a more close-ratio gearbox, and the longer sixth gear should provide 5 km of extra top speed. Oh yes, and the technicians picked up an extra 1.5 hp from the V4: 215.5 hp.

The track is still wet, so the first laps are mainly looking for confidence and grip. You immediately notice that the new V4 is ‘tamed’ and much easier to drive. Firstly, of course, this is because the geometry has changed, secondly, because of the adjusted setting and the reduced power. You can also clearly notice the seating position and change in the shape of the tank. You especially have less pressure on the wrists when braking, a point in which this Ducati is always strong. In the rain, neither the front nor the rear give a kick, the soft Pirelli rain tires do an excellent job.

By the way, Ducati has now configured the dashboard in such a way that if you set the traction control to 5, for example, but you are actually faster/better as a rider, the TC light starts flashing. You can also see this later on the display. The same goes for the wheelie and slide control, as well as for the engine brake. This way you can improve your own driving qualities and allow more for yourself.

In the meantime the track is completely dry, now it’s really starting to get fun. The Ducati V4 on dry surfaces is a joy to drive. The Panigale has retained the characteristic long run through the revs, but otherwise you hardly know it. The engineers have not only replaced the wet tires for Diablo Supercorsas, but also adapted the electronics setting to Race, Full Power. We are now driving with full power and you notice that; but also not in such a way that you are physically completely exhausted right away.

The release is really different from the previous model. When you hit the throttle on the old one you really had to work with your body and bring some weight to the front of the bike or else the Panigale would turn into a bucking bull. Now the release is much more gradual and subtle, so it also takes less energy. At the first gas intake you notice that the V4 bites into the asphalt. All the power that is now released is converted into rock-solid forward speed. In combination with the adapted bicycle section, you can now perfectly pin the Panigale on the desired racing line.

Fortunately, that aspect has remained; the Duc remains stable in both short turns and fast turns, and you can correct it with conviction. The difference is that the movable under acceleration is now gone. And that’s good news, it also gives you a bit more mental peace. The Brembo Stylemas are as good as ever. You notice when anchoring hard that the NPX fork has a slightly longer stroke, but it is not annoying.

Conclusion

What started as a wet day on wet tires turned into a final session where everything falls into place: a Panigale that feels better and better and a track that offers maximum grip as bone-dry. What is striking after the last session, in which all brakes really go wild, is that it takes less power on board the thick 215 hp Panigale V4 S than before. Even on the somewhat winding and intensive Jerez, you have to tap into your reserves much less physically and mentally. And that is also what Ducati wanted to achieve with the new Panigale V4 S: more power, better handling, less physical effort. Mission accomplished.

Pros and cons

+ Awesome block

+ Easier to drive fast

+ Sophisticated electronics

– Costs a few cents

– Carbon elements on an S are more fun

– Missing another world title on record

Read the full test Motorcyclist Buying Guide 2022 or KicXstart Buying Guide 2022†

Technical data

Ducati Panigale V4 S

Engine: 1,103cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled 90° V4

Bore x Stroke: 81 x 53.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 14:1

max. power: 215.5 hp @ 13,000 rpm

max. torque: 123.6 Nm @ 9,500 rpm

Weight: 195.5 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 850 mm

Tank capacity: 17 l.

Price Belgium: € 30,190,-

Price Netherlands: € 34,890,-

Text Bob Withag, Randy van der Wal • Photography Ducati