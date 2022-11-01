In the 1970s, almost the entire British motorcycle industry went under. The infamous BSA was also blown away by the Japanese force majeure and sentenced to a deep hibernation. Until now, because the brand is back… and with it one of the most iconic models of all time: the Gold Star.

At first glance, the BSA Gold Star 652cc single-cylinder seems to have flown over straight from the 1950s, but make no mistake: this is a modern, water-cooled, Euro5 injection motorcycle. There are Brembo’s with ABS, Pirelli tires and especially no kickstarter. Owners of original ‘Goldies’ can be recognized by an overdeveloped right leg … or by a limp because they did not have the inflammation completely in order.

The question is, of course, whether the new BSA Gold Star is worth its iconic name. After all, it was not without reason that the brand was the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the 1950s. The most famous model that rolled off the production line at BSA is and remains the Gold Star, which was available as 350 and 500cc between 1938 and 1963. Even if it was the must-have 500, with performance well over 100 mph – the mythical barrier that earned a bike a gold star from the British Motorcycle Federation. The Gold Star not only earned that badge, it also cemented its reputation with victories in the Isle of Man TT and Daytona, among others.

Thanks in part to the many victories, BSA grew into the largest motorcycle brand in the world … until the Japanese brands with one well-aimed right-wing direct (but especially with innovative technology and production methods) brought down the British motorcycle industry. Sales collapsed, causing much-needed development to come to a halt, and BSA threw in the towel in 1973. In 2016, the BSA brand was bought by the Classic Legends branch of the Indian Mahindra group, after which BSA Company Ltd was founded in 2021. The Gold Star is their first offspring.

The 652cc single-cylinder with injection and water cooling – good for 45 hp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm – is a derivative of the Rotax block that once fired the BMW Funduro and Aprilia Pegaso, although little of it remains. This is a dry sump with a separate oil tank, so that the block could be hung lower in the frame. In addition, the looks were also addressed, to make the power source look older.

An old-school approach was also chosen in terms of electronics: all that is on it is ABS, an electric starter and two USB ports – although the latter seem to be aimed at it only afterwards and at random. Which also detracts from the otherwise successful and well-kept looks of the Gold Star: the very old-fashioned-looking button shop on the handlebar halves. Fully fueled, the BSA weighs 213 kg (198 kg dry), relatively light compared to the competition.

The single burner simmers with a pleasant surrender. There is even a nice Euro5-approved roll to be heard. The injection seems a bit sharply tuned, but it is never easy to make a single cylinder respond well to injection at low speeds; all in all, BSA certainly didn’t do badly. Once underway, the Gold Star drives effortlessly. From 2,000 rpm there is sufficient torque available, although the block starts to skim the Newton meters after 4,000 rpm; the smooth gearbox therefore has to work hard.

The block character can be described as an ‘aged labrador’, both novice riders and BSA nostalgics will appreciate this lame soft-hearted. While the original Gold Star was faster (yes really), the new one isn’t slow either. In sixth gear at 4,500 rpm, just above maximum torque, you drive just over 100 km/h. The illustrious 100 mph or 160 km/h limit is in it, but then you have to keep your chin on the tank. The top speed should be just over 170 km/h, although I now know from experience that you need a descending road and tailwind.

At the front you do it with a non-adjustable 41 mm fork, the rear stereo suspension is adjustable in terms of spring preload. The BSA steers surprisingly smoothly at low speeds, always a plus in city traffic. The Continental ABS sometimes intervenes a little too quickly, especially at the rear, but not so that it becomes a nuisance. The absence of vibrations is striking, although you must of course take into account the typical stamping of a single cylinder.

Conclusion

The new Gold Star looks good and packs enough punch to keep it fun, although it goes without saying that this is no tearing iron. Purists will argue that a mythical model like the Gold Star deserves better, I’m actually of that opinion; but apart from that, the BSA Gold Star is a nice bike to go with it, or as a slightly more special commuter bike. In short: an excellent first model after a revival, and a good basis for further expanding the brand.

Pros and cons

+ It’s a BSA

+ Price/quality

+ Easy

– It is not a Gold Star

– Funduro block, no matter how modernized

– No importer/dealers for the time being

Technical data

BSA Gold Star

Engine: 652cc, 4 cyl./cyl., liquid-cooled single-cylinder

Bore x Stroke: 100 x 83 mm

Compression ratio: nb

Max. power: 45 hp @ 6,500 rpm

Max. torque: 55 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

Weight: 213 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 780 mm

Tank capacity: 12 l.

Price Netherlands/Belgium: final price unknown. In the UK, the Gold Star costs £6,500, equivalent to €7,689

Text Adam Child • Photography Woodcote Events