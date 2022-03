BMW’s 1,802cc boxer shows a hardly relevant top power of 91 hp, but also and above all an impressive 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm, with which the almost 400 (!) kilo heavy Bagger is still seriously propelled forward. And how. Beyond the vibration-rich 5,000 rpm, you have nothing to do in this engine room, the boxer appears to be most usable between idling and roughly 3,500 rpm.

