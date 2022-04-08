The K 1600s have been in the Bavarian club’s range since 2010, but despite an update in 2017, the K ran into Euro5 regulation. And so BMW got to work.

Because the brand did not want to touch the hardware of the block, it focused on an optimized combustion to meet the standards. As a result, emissions were drastically reduced, while also maintaining maximum power (160 hp at 6,750 rpm, 1,000 rpm earlier than on the previous models). Maximum torque increased by 5 Nm, 180 in total. On top of that, there’s a new MSR system that should prevent a rear wheel lockup when downshifting or even just throttle back in what BMW calls “unstable conditions.”

A layer of fresh rain on southern Spanish roads is exactly what you mean by ‘unstable conditions’. With every stroke of throttle I can see the orange light in the lower right corner of the immense 10.25” dashboard flickering, regardless of the selected gear. When I downshift I don’t see any flickering or feel anything, so I can confirm that I have empirically verified that the MSR system is working. Fortunately, things dry up quickly and we can gradually increase the pace.

And pace, the K 1600 GT loves it. It’s amazing how nimble the fat K can be led on the mountain roads. Once you start steering, those 343 pounds seem to throw a third of their weight overboard. The massive 1,618 mm wheelbase also seems to be shortened by a third from the moment you enter the first corner. In addition, on the GT version, which I prefer, you are also quite active in the saddle – at least as far as ‘touring buffalo standards’ are concerned. I’m not jealous of the slumped sitting position of the colleagues who got a B (bagger) or Grand America shoved under the ass, while the GTL carries another 15 kg extra in bells and whistles. Thanks to the electrically adjustable windshield, I can perfectly find a wind noise and turbulence-free bubble.

You won’t frighten supermotos with it, but the BMW indicates that it can really have a solid pace. You also benefit from the Hossack/Duolever front that effortlessly smoothes out any unevenness. The system doesn’t offer the feedback you get from a traditional fork, but in my opinion it provides more than enough confidence. The rear is equipped with a last-generation ESA leveling system that automatically adjusts the ride height and damping to your riding style (Dynamic, Road or Rain, via the mode button on the right handlebar) and automatically adjusts the ride height to the load .

As far as I’m concerned, the Dynamic mode is by far the best. That is the least comfortable – which in this case is still more than flexible enough to never develop back problems – but also the tightest. In Road mode, the BMW bounces too far on every bump. This not only results in less tight steering behaviour, but also feels less comfortable because irregularities start to appear larger than they are. In Dynamic mode you feel two short impacts and you’re done; compare it with a boat: sailing right through a wave versus over every wave. People who quickly get seasick therefore prefer Dynamic. At the same time, the headlight also adjusts. Previously, the K 1600 already watched through the bend with its adaptive cornering lighting, but now the headlight also adjusts when the rear engine kicks in or out to optimally illuminate the road.

But the K 1600 is, of course, first and foremost that thick six-cylinder. You only have to push the start button and hear the ensuing, rather raw and aggressive growl to know that this block has no intention of burying itself somewhere deep in the bow. It’s there at all times and that makes the K 1600 even more of an active rider’s machine than it already is. The six-cylinder is smooth enough to whiz through villages and highways in fifth gear all day long, but that would be a shame.

Does the block feel different now that its top power comes in 1,000 rpm earlier? Not really, the K is still ridiculously fast by touring buffalo standards. The flat, turbine-like power delivery is different than, for example, on the much gentler Honda Gold Wing, but it does provide a lot more character. BMW has even omitted a standard quickshifter, which is admirable. This block asks to be actively driven, and that includes beautiful shifting moments. Now the gearbox isn’t the best I’ve ever touched with my big toe, but such inconveniences are immediately made up for by the sound of the six-cylinder.

Conclusion

I don’t understand why BMW didn’t pay more attention to the K 1600 GT. Perhaps because the updates are not that spectacular, but apart from that, the K 1600 GT remains as far as I’m concerned ‘der Kaiser’ of touring bikes. Extremely comfortable, with a characterful and fast engine that emits the most glorious sounds. And since this year also less harmful gases. How long a 1,649cc six-cylinder engine will last is a matter of coffee, but something tell me: not much longer. I drove it fine anyway. And I suggest you do the same while you still can.

Pros and cons

+ Divine engine block

+ Effortlessly grind miles

+ Sporty nature

– Enormous

– Expensive

– Option List

Read the full test Motorcyclist March 2022 or KickXstart April 2022†

Technical data

BMW K 1600 GT

Engine: 1,649cc, 4 k./cyl., liquid-cooled in-line six

Bore x Stroke: 72 x 67.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.2:1

max. power: 160.5 hp @ 6,750 rpm

max. torque: 180 Nm @ 5,250 rpm

Weight: 343 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 810 (830) mm

Tank capacity: 26.5 l.

Colours: white

Price Netherlands: € 30,900,-

Price Belgium: € 27,470,-

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Photography BMW